We seed to talk about plants: Agencies seek volunteers for planting project

“We’ve got a lot of projects across the district that we are trying to get implemented and funding is tight,” he said.

If there is enough interest, the biologists would try to plant all 40,000 bitterbrush and sagebrush plants they have prepared.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Local groups commented on the Facebook event post that they want to help out. Magic Valley ATV Riders are planning on encouraging people to sign up to plant at their next group meeting in October.

“We believe in helping give back to the community and this is an opportunity to help restore it to the beauty and splendor it once was,” group president Kent Oliver said.

It can take years for vegetation to grow back and this project can help act as a kickstart, he said. Because the seedlings are already partly grown, the ecosystem has a chance to come back quicker.

“This is also in the upland game sage grouse habitat area and without the sagebrush that takes away their habitat,” he said.