‘We’re in a pretty good spot’: Hospital says it’s doing well, but doctors urge continued diligence

TWIN FALLS — While parts of St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center are far busier than normal, the hospital is still at a manageable level of COVID-19 cases, health care workers said. But they also warn that things can change and people need to keep using preventative measures.
“Our volumes and our capacity are fine right now,” hospital site director Dr. Adam Robison said. “We have plenty of ventilators, we have plenty of bed capacity … That could change obviously.”
The number of coronavirus patients has decreased compared to two weeks ago.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, the South Central Public Health District said there have been 584 confirmed coronavirus cases in the Magic Valley and nine deaths. Blaine County has accounted for 452 of those cases and five deaths. Twin Falls County (73 cases), Jerome County (28) and Lincoln County (14) are the only other Magic Valley counties with double-digit confirmed cases so far.
The sheer volume of cases in Blaine County has brought big challenges for St. Luke’s in Twin Falls. That’s partly because some severe Blaine County COVID-19 cases have been transported here from St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.
Blaine County at one point had the highest concentration of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. (New York Times data now lists the county as having the second most cases per capita.)
That led to a lot of hospitalizations and many of those hospitalized patients had to be transferred to Twin Falls, both because St. Luke’s Wood River isn’t equipped to handle a lot of patients and because more than a dozen of the hospital’s staff were infected with COVID-19, according to the Idaho Mountain Express. Two weeks ago, St. Luke’s Wood River was transferring four to five patients a day to Twin Falls and Boise, although not all of those were coronavirus cases.
Transfers from Blaine County to Twin Falls are common, even under normal circumstances, because Twin Falls has more medical resources. Still, the outbreak in Blaine County meant that the Twin Falls COVID-19 intensive care unit was busy before many Twin Falls County residents started getting sick.
Now that the number of cases has gone down, Robison said it’s still very important to continue social distancing and good hand hygiene.
“We’re starting to see some signs that it’s helping,” he said. “(But) by no means are we out in the clear yet.”
Stressful times for health care workers
Curt Egbert is St. Luke Magic Valley Medical Center’s intensive care unit and cardiopulmonary nursing manager. He said the biggest challenge his nurses have faced since COVID-19 patients started coming through the doors is the sheer volume of sick people in the intensive care unit.
The number of patients in the ICU in Twin Falls has been double the average for a couple of weeks. Normally, the ICU has about six patients at a time.
“Since COVID-19 has started to spread, our census (the number of patients in the ICU) has increased all the way to 16, and our average is probably sitting around 12 to 14,” Egbert said.
It takes one ICU-trained nurse to care for every two ICU patients, so it’s been a logistical battle to make sure the unit is sufficiently staffed.
“I’m just hugely impressed with the willingness of our ICU nurses, and really of all our nurses on the floor, to come in and take care of these patients,” Egbert said. “They know they’re putting themselves at risk every day … There’s fear in the air. Nobody wants to take this home to their families, but that fear isn’t overpowering their desire to help.”
Egbert said that he’s been getting calls from former nurses who want to help and get back on the floor.
Food donations for nurses and doctors have also been much appreciated, Egbert said, and he thanked the community for its support.
Robison and Egbert both noted that some nurses have to go into rooms with COVID-19 patients multiple times a day and spend long periods of time garbed head to toe in hot and uncomfortable protective equipment. Before the pandemic, nurses wouldn’t have been wearing protective equipment for nearly every patient.
The coronavirus pandemic has left many hospitals scrambling to provide their nurses and doctors with enough personal protective equipment. In some cases, equipment has been re-used many times or even improvised.
Robison said right now, the hospital has an OK supply of personal protective equipment, and received some supplies from the national stockpile recently.
ICU busy, rest of the hospital quiet
The coronavirus has made St. Luke’s hectic for certain units. But the hospital is seeing far fewer patients with non-coronavirus illnesses or injuries.
“I’m concerned people are not getting the care they need,” Robison said.
Even congestive heart failure and non-COVID pulmonary cases are down. Robison emphasized that people who need treatment should still come to the hospital. It’s safe to do so, he said.
Looking forward to the next weeks and months, Robison said people need to keep doing what they can to continue slowing the virus’ spread.
“The social distancing tactics that are being employed are working,” Robison said. “If we do these things, we don’t need to be afraid.”
