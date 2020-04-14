‘We’re in a pretty good spot’: Hospital says it’s doing well, but doctors urge continued diligence

The number of patients in the ICU in Twin Falls has been double the average for a couple of weeks. Normally, the ICU has about six patients at a time.

“Since COVID-19 has started to spread, our census (the number of patients in the ICU) has increased all the way to 16, and our average is probably sitting around 12 to 14,” Egbert said.

It takes one ICU-trained nurse to care for every two ICU patients, so it’s been a logistical battle to make sure the unit is sufficiently staffed.

“I’m just hugely impressed with the willingness of our ICU nurses, and really of all our nurses on the floor, to come in and take care of these patients,” Egbert said. “They know they’re putting themselves at risk every day … There’s fear in the air. Nobody wants to take this home to their families, but that fear isn’t overpowering their desire to help.”

Egbert said that he’s been getting calls from former nurses who want to help and get back on the floor.

Food donations for nurses and doctors have also been much appreciated, Egbert said, and he thanked the community for its support.