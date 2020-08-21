‘We got Zucked’: Facebook pages for Idaho militias, other groups removed in massive ban

Parker said the Real 3%ers group was working on an organization website, but most of its communications and organizing were done via the Facebook page, which had more than 7,000 followers when it was deleted. Parker said he can rebuild the group’s online community but worries more about the removal of his campaign page. Parker is running as a Republican against incumbent Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, for District 26.

“I am working on getting ahold of the state (Republican) Party and filing a complaint with them (about the removal of the campaign page),” Parker said. “Social media was a big part of my campaigning, of everybody’s campaigning right now. I was doing pretty well and (Facebook) cut my legs out from under me.”

Parker said he’s also reaching out to Idaho’s Congressional delegation to ask for an investigation into what he believes amounts to the social media site “tampering in Idaho elections” by removing his campaign page.

“Really I just want to ask the question: Is this OK? Is it all right for them to do this?” Parker said. “Obviously they’re a private platform but they get tax breaks and a lot of things that claim they’re a public space.”

Other Idaho Facebook pages avoid site’s ban