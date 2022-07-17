'We get it done:' Jerome area commercial projects booming

JEROME — The town’s business growth hasn’t quite reached a fever pitch, but it’s been steadily simmering for some time now.

And its progress is starting to show.

Jerome’s long-established commercial and industrial arena is on the cusp of welcoming several new businesses.

Many towns in Idaho are feeling growing pains and Jerome is no exception.

Recent increases in costs for materials and a jump in the interest rate have slowed residential construction in town, Mayor Dave Davis said. Commercial and industrial projects, however, continue to gain ground.

“It’s the other industries and commercial businesses that are progressing right now,” Davis said. “They are helping us continue on this path of economic development in our community.”

As more projects break ground, the results of those efforts will become increasingly apparent, he said.

“As far as the commercial and industrial type development, that’s been probably at least an eight-year process,” Davis said, while giving the economic development organization Jerome 20/20 due credit.

“It’s been a process, but we’re starting to see the fruit of their labors there.”

A promising future

Jerome 20/20 Executive Director Larry Hall credits its success to its partnership between city, county and about 20 businesses.

Jerome’s outlook is promising Hall said.

“We’ve got about 600,000-plus square feet of commercial industrial projects that are underway,” he said. “I’m not sure we’re crazy busy, but we’re darn busy — that’s for sure.”

Jerome 20/20 formed about 10 years ago and Hall has been with the organization for the past seven.

In his role, Hall opens the door for new businesses to locate in Jerome by providing assistance in site location, builder referrals, and making utility connections such as water, sewer, electric, natural gas and fiber optics.

Jerome 20/20 also assists businesses in finding and receiving incentive packages, like tax reimbursement incentives from the Idaho Department of Commerce.

“As a result of 20/20, as a result of great leadership at the county level, great leadership at the city level, we work together,” Hall said. “We get it done.”

The biggest project underway is the highly anticipated Tru West Beef.

With construction already near completion, the massive 270,000-square-foot beef slaughterhouse can be seen on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County. With an anticipated 400 jobs in the plant, Tru West is expected to create an additional 700 support jobs within the county. The project broke ground in 2022 and is expected to be operational in January.

Revitalizing downtown Jerome

Several projects are underway downtown, repurposing and renovating older structures on Main Street.

Rich Thompson Trucking is rebuilding the old cinema on Main into a 25,000-square-foot structure, on a 6-acre lot, for truck maintenance, transport and logistics. Thompson also plans to build separate truck wash is also planned.

On July 14, the family-run trucking company celebrated its 40th anniversary with its 60 employees.

Company President Brett Thompson said the new location will increase business and be more convenient.

“It puts us at a better location for our truck wash, with easier access from the interstate and truck stop down the road,” Thompson said, adding that he hopes to make the move in the spring of 2023.

“...I think it’s something that’s needed here in Jerome and I’m feeling very optimistic about it.”

Across the street, spools of orange poly tubing are stacked in a yard.

Poly-pipe wholesaler QualPol turned an older property into a distribution site for its tubing and piping, used for everything from livestock and farm irrigation to fiber optics.

The company now has a contract for 3 million linear feet of fiber-optic tubing, Hall said.

A third ongoing building project on Main Street is a restaurant and music venue called 208 Bar and Grill.

Davis said the business will be a welcome addition to downtown.

“That’s an important part of revitalization of downtown,” Davis said about the grill. “We have a lot of people in our city who would like a sit-down place to eat downtown.”

Industrial space opens up

A few years back, the city designated an area in south Jerome as a site for an industrial area. Idaho Milk Products and Scoular already have facilities up and running nearby.

Several more projects are in the works.

Western Dairy Transport has moved forward with its new facility, a food-product logistics company is one of the largest in the nation. They chose Jerome for one of 13 sites nationwide.

Nelson Jameson has plans to construct a 45,000-square-foot distribution warehouse across the street from Western Dairy. Groundbreaking was anticipated in July but has been pushed back by economic factors. The company wants to expand its warehouse into 105,000 square feet over its 20-acre property.

Down the street, Scoular’s new facility, Emerge, had a grand opening in December. The facility uses state-of-the-art automation and distributes barley for makers of pet and fish food.

Northbridge Junction welcomes Hempitecture

Rounding off the list is Hempitecture Inc., which has leased space at the new Northbridge Junction Industrial Park.

Once up and running, Hempitecture will be among the first in the nation to produce insulation bats from the hemp crop, which is legal in all 50 states.

Hemp “wool” compares to fiberglass, according to insulation industry reports.

The Northbridge location’s easy access to the interstate heavily influenced the Ketchum-based business’ decision to locate its 20,000-square-foot plant here.