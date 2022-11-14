'We don’t want money to be an issue': Library will ditch overdue fines

TWIN FALLS — Overdue fees will soon become a thing of the past. Starting in 2023, book borrowers who are behind in their returns will no longer have to face overdue charges and many will have their borrowing privileges restored.

The Library Board of Trustees voted in August to go “fee-free” and to eliminate fees for most overdue items such as books, magazines, audiobooks, and all video formats. The outstanding debt from overdue fees will be wiped out, giving many library patrons a clear slate.

The change will take place in January.

Circulation Director Jill Fleming said some people view the modest 20 cents-per-day fine as a small way to support the library. But for many more, frozen accounts can be a barrier to using library services.

“There tend to be families with young children, especially people of lower social-economic means, it doesn’t take many dollars on their budget where they say ‘I can’t pay for it this month, we can’t use the library,’” Fleming said. “Getting rid of overdue fines I think is a positive, and it will enable those people that are afraid to use (the library) for that reason to come back in.”

Other libraries that have already adopted a fee-free model have reported seeing more books returned overall, Fleming said, and in the end fewer materials were lost.

“We want to make things available to people,” she said. “We don’t want money to be an issue.”

The fee-free policy, however, won’t cover all materials. Overdue fees will still be collected for items that don’t belong to the Twin Falls library, like items from interlibrary loan. Items that are expensive to replace, like technical equipment such as laptops, headphones, and wi-fi hotspots, will also incur late charges.

While overdue fees will be eliminated, charges for lost or damaged materials will remain, and patrons will be expected to cover the cost of replacing library materials.

Approximately 4,000 library accounts are currently suspended. About 3,000 of those accounts have less than $10 in fines. Many of those accounts will likely return to good standing, provided they do not have charges for lost or damaged materials.

There are another 1,300 accounts with a debt of more than $100. In most cases, those accounts include fees for lost or damaged materials, and the library will continue to pursue collecting on those. But the portion of those related to overdue items will be cleared.

Library Board of Trustees member Lindsay Earls said that a vast majority of the overdue fees and locked accounts belonged to people under 18, and that restoring borrowing privileges to this user group is important to her.

“We looked back at the people that are being held back from checking books out because they owe too much on their account, and there were a lot of kids,” Earls said. “ For kids to not be able to check out books is something that I care passionately about.”

Earls also said the library’s mission is to make material available, and in many cases, denying books to kids seemed like an unfair punishment.

“We want people to have access to materials,” Earls said. “So if we can wipe this barrier away from kids then that’s getting them back here to the library, I think that was really persuasive for all of us.”

In the past, Twin Falls Library has allowed people to use canned goods to pay overdue fines, and discussions are in the works about how to transition that food-collection program into the fee-free future.