TWIN FALLS — On Friday, more than 1,000 students took part in graduation ceremonies at the College of Southern Idaho.

To allow seating for graduates and families in the Fine Arts Auditorium, the ceremonies were split into four different groups.

Matt Freeman, executive director for the Idaho State Board of Education, gave an address to the graduates at the 2 p.m. ceremony.

In his address, Freeman offered his congratulations to the class of 2023 and said that the state needed more graduates like them.

“This is a life-changing milestone you have achieved,” Freeman said. “And we desperately need more of you.”

Freeman told the audience that Idaho has seen a six-year decline in the number of high school graduates that went on to some kind of post-secondary education.

In 2017, 50% of high school graduates went on to college. By 2022, he said, that figure had plummeted to 37%.

“Just over one-third of high school graduates are choosing to take the time and effort to invest in education or training after high school,” Freeman said.

The drop in numbers of people pursuing secondary education or training, when combined with massive population growth in the state and a disappearance of workers, he said, posed an existential threat to Idaho’s economy and communities.

“Businesses right here in the Magic Valley and throughout our state are desperate for employees who have critical thinking skills, a strong work ethic, and other durable skills that you developed as a student right here at CSI.”

According to CSI’s office of Marketing and Communications, the top five majors for graduates this year were liberal arts, health science, nursing, education and criminal justice.

