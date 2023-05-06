Over a thousand students participated in graduation ceremonies at the College of Southern Idaho on Friday. According to CSI's office of Marketing and Communications, the top five majors for graduates this year were Liberal Arts, Health Science, Nursing, Education, and Criminal Justice.
In 2017, 50% of high school graduates went on to college. By 2022, he said, that figure had plummeted to 37%.
“Just over one-third of high school graduates are choosing to take the time and effort to invest in education or training after high school,” Freeman said.
The drop in numbers of people pursuing secondary education or training, when combined with massive population growth in the state and a disappearance of workers, he said, posed an existential threat to Idaho’s economy and communities.
“Businesses right here in the Magic Valley and throughout our state are desperate for employees who have critical thinking skills, a strong work ethic, and other durable skills that you developed as a student right here at CSI.”
Graduation for CSI was split into four ceremonies so everyone could fit into the Fine Arts Auditorium on Friday. The ceremony featured over 25 majors, including American Sign Language, Education, Business Management, Theater and Visual and Performing Arts.