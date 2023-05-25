Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

TWIN FALLS — Eighty Magic Valley High School students walked beneath the stage spotlights to receive their high school diplomas on Wednesday night in front of family and friends waiting with bouquets of flowers and balloons.

The mood was radiant inside the John Roper Auditorium on the campus of Twin Falls High School with ongoing conversations and loud cheers to celebrate a graduating class that included six students of age 20 and five others who earned their degrees at age 21.

Keynote speaker Stacy Johns from the Jae Foundation spoke to the alternative school’s Class of 2023 about the top 10 lessons she learned from a mentor in her life. Of the many notable tips, she spoke to the graduates about articulating their purpose, finding a mentor and being a mentor, focusing on re-energizing themselves, and remembering that they are cherished.

“If you ever don’t think that life is worth it, please hear my words,” Johns said. “You are loved, you are valued, you are needed and wanted here.”

Johns lost her brother to suicide and had battled depression in her life.

“Be bold enough to ask for help, choose to change,” Johns said.

Valedictorian Matthew Meitzenheimer and Salutatorian Angela Rodden delivered their speeches shortly after Johns’ heartfelt address.

“It has been a struggle to get here, but we did it. It’s going to be exactly the same with whatever we are going to do next. It doesn’t matter, it’s going to be hard,” Rodden said.

“But we can do hard things. We have already proven that.”

Near the end of the ceremony, student ambassadors Aaliyah Miller and Faith Moore presented a farewell gift to retiring Principal Roger Keller, who has served at the school since 2013.

The Class of 2023 had seven graduates who were awarded educational scholarships to further their academic journey. Six others were National Honor Society graduates, Eva Craner, director of public relations for Twin Falls School District, told the Times-News.

Amy Rothweiler, Magic Valley’s counselor, said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the graduating class when they were freshmen in the spring of 2020.

“Most of these older graduates have had a lot of life happen to them because of COVID, which contributed to taking them a little longer to complete their credits,” Rothweiler said in an email.

PHOTOS: Magic Valley High graduation, 2023