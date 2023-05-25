Related to this story

MVHS Graduation draws a crowd

MVHS Graduation draws a crowd

Some graduates have their caps decorated during their graduation Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

MVHS Graduation draws a crowd

MVHS Graduation draws a crowd

Graduates receive their diplomas during Magic Valley High School's graduation Wednesday evening, May 18, 2022, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Target removes LGBTQ+ merchandise after threats to employees