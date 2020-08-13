'We are full daily. Every day': Ada County Coroner’s Office uses trailer for COVID deaths

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — As Ada County’s coronavirus death toll climbs — it hit 85 on Tuesday, part of more than 250 deaths statewide — a grim, but real, concern has emerged: making space for the deceased.

The Ada County Coroner’s Office is using a refrigerated 55-foot trailer to house the bodies of those who had or might have been exposed to the virus prior to their death.

The trailer was purchased in April, and Coroner Dotti Owens said the office has been using it since the week it was delivered. On average, there are about six to 11 bodies in the trailer, but it can hold up to 70.

When the coroner’s office responds to a death where the cause is suspected to be COVID-19, that individual is put in the trailer until a test is completed to verify whether the person had the coronavirus. If the test is positive, the decedent is sent to a funeral home; if it’s negative, they can be brought into the coroner’s main building for further assessment.

“Because of the trailer, we are still running at capacity internally, but the trailer has allowed us to put any of the potential COVID overflow out into the trailer,” Owens said. “That has helped us immensely right now. I don’t know what we would do. ... We are full daily. Every day. We are trying to get individuals released to funeral homes as quickly as we can.”