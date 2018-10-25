HEYBURN — For the 19th year, Wayside Café servers will donate all their tips Thursday as a fundraiser for the Christmas Council. This is a 24-hour event at 322 Idaho 24, Heyburn.
Servers raised $4,000 last year and encourage the public to help again.
