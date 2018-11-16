TWIN FALLS — Tickets are sold out to Friday’s Gala of Giving and Saturday’s BBQ, Brews & Bids, but here’s a preview of the different events and showings that will be open to the public as part of the Festival of Giving at the Fleur de Lis Ranch, 3477 N. 2900 E., south of town:
1. General exhibition
The public can view the trees from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The public may bid on the trees through a silent auction or purchase one at the “buy-it-now” price. Trees are 7.5 feet and 9 feet tall. Throughout the event, high school choirs, carolers and tap dance groups will provide free entertainment and Dutch Bros. Coffee will have hot drinks available.
Admission is $1, a canned food item or a new unwrapped toy. The canned food will go to the Idaho Food Bank to be distributed to local pantries, and the toys will be donated to Toys for Tots or Santa’s Cause.
2. Breakfast with Santa
This event runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday. Santa will be available for pictures and there is a breakfast including local items such as Falls Brand meat, Glanbia cheese and Chobani yogurt. Admission is a canned food item, $1 or a new unwrapped toy.
3. Pictures with Princesses
This event for the kids takes place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Children can get their pictures with Disney princesses. Dress-up is encouraged.
“We get lots of boys and girls that come dressed as Disney princesses or princes,” co-organizer Mark Hansen said.
Admission is one unwrapped toy, $1 or a canned food item.
4. Senior social
Senior citizens can come between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday for free coffee, tea, cider and cookies with local entertainment. Admission is free.
5. Voting
Once inside, the public can buy tickets to vote for their favorite tree. Tickets cost $1 each and the nonprofit with the most votes will earn an extra $500. Get your voting tickets at the event by finding a board member or volunteer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.