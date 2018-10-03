Trick-or-Treat Main Street
Buy Now

Iliana Zaldivar, 11, shows off her mime costume Saturday, Oct. 28, 2017, during the Trick-or-Treat Main Street event in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — It's that spooktacular time of year where you can say things like "spooktacular" and be taken seriously.

To celebrate what some argue is the greatest month of the year, here is a list of 10 seasonal events for fall lovers in the Magic Valley.

10 ways to get in the Halloween spirit in the Magic Valley

The Twin Falls Corn Maze

Twin Falls' 12-acre maze is back. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 4 at Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road W…

Haunted Swamp

If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Ope…

Tubbs Berry Farm Straw Maze

Open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to maze, slides and p…

Howl-O-Ween Pet Photography

A Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, this ev…

“The Ooky Spooky Light Show”

Ghoulish Halloween favorites such as "Superstition," "Thriller" and "Monster Mash" play as creepy imagery appears on the dome. The Halloween p…

Trick or Treat Main Street

Trick-or-treaters should come to Main Avenue between 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27 between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street. Make sure to be careful …

Haunted Mansions of Albion

Open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29, 30, 31 and Nov. 1 and 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of October and Nov. 2 and 3 at 437 East North Stree…

Magic Valley Corn Maze

Celebrating its fifth year, this family fun event is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 1…

CSI Super Corn Maze

The maze is open for business untill Oct. 27 across the street from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road in Twin Falls. The maze …

Nightmare on Main Street

Ketchum's annual pre-Halloween Party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 28 on Main Street in Downtown Ketchum. Music is courtesy of DJ Locomotiv…

