TWIN FALLS — It's that spooktacular time of year where you can say things like "spooktacular" and be taken seriously.
To celebrate what some argue is the greatest month of the year, here is a list of 10 seasonal events for fall lovers in the Magic Valley.
10 ways to get in the Halloween spirit in the Magic Valley
Twin Falls' 12-acre maze is back. Open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday through Nov. 4 at Grandview Drive North and Pole Line Road W…
If you are looking for spooks, this is the right place. Co-owner Gary Miller said that the Haunted Swamp is now a mile and a quarter long. Ope…
Open 3 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1150 South Park Ave. W. Admission to maze, slides and p…
A Halloween photography event for pets, along with other activities. Hosted by Fearless Photography and the Twin Falls Animal Shelter, this ev…
Ghoulish Halloween favorites such as "Superstition," "Thriller" and "Monster Mash" play as creepy imagery appears on the dome. The Halloween p…
Trick-or-treaters should come to Main Avenue between 2 and 4 p.m. Oct. 27 between Jerome Street and Fairfield Street. Make sure to be careful …
Open 7 to 9 p.m. Oct. 25, 29, 30, 31 and Nov. 1 and 7 to 11 p.m. every Friday and Saturday of October and Nov. 2 and 3 at 437 East North Stree…
Celebrating its fifth year, this family fun event is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays, and noon to 1…
The maze is open for business untill Oct. 27 across the street from the Eldon Evans Expo Center on North College Road in Twin Falls. The maze …
Ketchum's annual pre-Halloween Party is from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Oct. 28 on Main Street in Downtown Ketchum. Music is courtesy of DJ Locomotiv…
