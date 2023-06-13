Hazelton Mayor Arthur Watkins has been appointed to the Jerome County Commission.

Gov. Brad Little announced the appointment on Monday. Watkins will fill the seat vacated by John Crozier in May.

Watkins is in his fourth year as mayor of the city of Hazelton. He previously served on the Hazelton City Council from 2018 to 2020.

Before entering public service, Watkins taught in the Castleford School District for 17 years. He is a past president of the Idaho-Eastern Oregon Seed Association and has more than three decades of experience in the agribusiness sector.

Watkins told the Times-News that being a resident of Hazelton, he hopes to bring more attention to issues facing smaller rural communities.

“It’s going to be a different world than I’ve been in, and I have an opportunity to represent more people and a larger scope,” Watkins told the Times-News in a phone call. “It gives Eden and Hazelton a little bit more representation.”

Watkins was born and raised in the Magic Valley and said he grew up as a farm kid.

After graduating from Valley School District in 1967, Watkins attended the University of Idaho and received a bachelor’s degree in biological science and physical education. Upon graduation, he worked for Conida Seed Co. in Hazelton for 27 years.

In addition to teaching at Castleford schools, Watkins officiated football for 37 years, with 16 of those at the college level. Watkins also served as Football Commissioner for Idaho High School Athletics Association’s 4th District schools.

Watkins said he thought making the step to commissioner after being mayor would has some similarities, along with a few differences.

“Hazelton’s not very big, and (Jerome County) is the whole gamut,” Watkins said. “And they have a lot more monies to deal with, that’s for sure.”

Watkins will be sworn in at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning and will complete the remainder of John Crozier’s term, which ends Nov. 30, 2024.

Hazelton City Council President Dave Orr will serve as mayor until after a new mayor is elected in November and sworn in.

