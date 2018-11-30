Try 1 month for 99¢
Ruptered waterline

City water crews work to fix a ruptured line Thursday on Highland Avenue East.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TWIN FALLS

TWIN FALLS — Crews are working to repair a ruptured waterline on Highland Avenue East, and a portion of the street will be closed to through traffic until Monday.

The 24-inch waterline broke around 11:30 a.m. Thursday, and the city is still trying to determine the cause. Highland Avenue East is closed between Madrin and Locust streets. 

Residences and businesses should not have their water service affected by the break, as the line is part of the city’s water blending system. Any reduction in water pressure, however, should be reported to the city water department at 208-736-2275.

