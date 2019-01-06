TWIN FALLS — Do your New Year’s resolutions include painting or drawing or trying something new? The Idaho Watercolor Society will host a painting session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
Activities:
- Make cards — Everyone can make a card to take home. You can include your drawing, painting, calligraphy or other art skills in the body of the card to make it truly your own. This session will give you extra tools to go beyond what you do now.
- Paint — You are welcome to paint, ask for a critique, get some help or work on your current painting.
What to bring: Painting gear, reference materials and lunch.
Paint in whatever medium you like and help the group grow by inviting a painting friend.
