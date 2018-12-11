TWIN FALLS — The local chapter of the Idaho Watercolor Society invites the public to its Tuesday Painting Session from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
You will paint and share gifts, supplies, art tips and food during this time to get acquainted with an eclectic group of painters of all media.
For the gift exchange, bring a small piece of wrapped artwork — preferably yours, but anything goes. No masterpieces necessary. Be willing to share the story that goes along with the art.
For the supply exchange, bring an unwrapped object — new or lightly used — from your studio/art space: art supplies, art tools or accessories, art books you love but no longer have room to store.
For the holiday potluck, bring something to compliment sandwich fixings if you can.
Bring your painting stuff — any medium — and a friend. For help from the group, ask any question about your painting journey.
