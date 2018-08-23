Breaking
Water Ways: Magic Valley wastewater plants grapple with growth, plan for future
JEROME — Gilbert Sanchez, wastewater superintendent with the city of Jerome, is less concerned about Environmental Protection Agency violations these days and more worried about picking up loose screws found outside his plant.
Jerome is investing 35.7 million dollars into upgrades for its plant, including intermediate clarifiers, a pump station and a control building. In years past, Jerome struggled to keep up with EPA requirements. But now that the plant is in compliance after finishing an emergency storage pond and work on membrane basins that are part of the filtration system, it’s turning its focus toward updating equipment. The city signed a consent decree giving it six years to finish the plant’s upgrades.
“We’ve only had two violations since I’ve come here in 2012 and wasn’t because we did it…but outside factors,” Sanchez said. “Prior to that, there were 1,500 (violations).”
Sanchez expects construction on the plant to be completed by the end of December. Once upgrades are complete, the facility will be capable of handling 5 million gallons of inflow, up from its previous capacity of 3 million.
As the Magic Valley’s population continues to boom, small towns and bigger cities alike are monitoring their core services, like wastewater plants, to determine whether they’re prepared for future growth.
Over in Cassia County, Heyburn is just getting started. The city’s wastewater plant is out of compliance with the EPA, and faces massive fines if it does not rectify the issues.
The first phase of Heyburn’s upgrades must be finished by June 19, 2020, according to an EPA draft consent order, and the second phase must be finished by May 31, 2022. If the city does not comply, it may face fines in excess of $50,000 per day.
“Those kinds of fines could bankrupt the city,” City Administrator Tony Morley said in early July. “And in the engineering, construction and wastewater world, that is a really short timeline.”
The key to staying on top of wastewater upgrades, Sanchez said, is to have different city departments on the same page.
“You have to have a city council, a city manager and people on board to give you the tools that you need to make things successful,” he said.
When Sanchez was hired in 2012, he took a 1994 report, which he had helped create while working for a private wastewater company, to the city council and told them the suggestions in that report were still relevant.
Jerome’s population sits around 11,000, but 64 percent of the plant’s capacity is used by non-residential customers. There have been organic loads (matter that contains more than oxygen, carbon and hydrogen) come into the plant that equate to a population of 150,000.
According to Jerome’s website, when a new business wants to discharge wastewater to the city of Jerome’s publicly-owned treatment works, the city must determine the characteristics of the business’ wastewater to evaluate the potential impact.
“We have the same amount of water we started in this world with, and that’s what we’ve got to work with. So we need to make sure we take care of it,” Sanchez said. “When I first got here, our facility was the laughing stock of the state of Idaho, and now we have really kicked it into high gear, and I’d say we’re one of the diamonds and I can prove it with our personal and our operating records.”
In Twin Falls, where the city shares a wastewater treatment plant with nearby Kimberly, a similar approach has taken hold.
In March 2013, voters approved a $38 million bond election to pay for the expansion of the wastewater treatment facility and its collection lines. The treatment plant was nearing maximum capacity and needed to be expanded to accommodate growth in the Twin Falls/Kimberly area.
Troy Vitek, assistant city engineer, said Twin Falls is currently averaging 8.25 million gallons of wastewater into the plant with a capacity set at 18 million gallons. Around 750,000 of those gallons come from Kimberly.
“We created a great system here,” Vitek said, “and the operators here are proud of it and take really good care of it.
Growth in the Magic Valley brings plenty of positives, but city officials emphasize the need to keep core services in step with population growth. If they don’t, falling out of compliance – like Heyburn – could present a bevy of new problems and fines.
“If you want growth in your area, then look at the wastewater plant, look at your services,” Sanchez said. “Are we gonna be able to grow? Growth means jobs, opportunity, all these things. When people don’t invest, they don’t get anything in return”, said Sanchez.
