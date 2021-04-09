Water trickles over Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — Tourists and newcomers may be startled by the lack of water flowing over Shoshone Falls these days. But those who understand the Magic Valley’s annual irrigation cycle realize the reduced streamflow is normal for this time of year.
In March, every drop of the Snake River is diverted at Milner Dam into irrigation canals on both sides of the river, leaving a bone-dry riverbed just below the dam. Downriver, runoff from irrigation drains and hundreds of springs in the canyon partially replenish the streamflow before it reaches Shoshone Falls.
Just how much water makes its way to Idaho’s Niagara of the West mostly depends on how much snowmelt is coming off the mountains in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, said Brian Stevens with the Bureau of Reclamation Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn.
After a heavy winter snowpack in the mountains above Palisades, waters of the Snake River may rage over Shoshone Falls at 20,000 cubic feet per second to fill reservoirs and canal systems.
But on Thursday only 400 cfs fell over the 212-foot-high tourist attraction.
This year’s snowpack is below average.
“The snowpack isn’t terrible, but it’s not great,” Stevens said Thursday.
The Upper Snake River system is 88% full, with Jackson Lake at 76% full, Palisades Reservoir at 86%, according to the bureau.
Twin Falls Canal Co. released irrigation water into its canals on March 22 and began charging ditches this week, General Manager Brian Olmstead said.
Olmstead plans to deliver water to farmers next week. Shareholders of the canal company use the water to irrigate more than 200,000 acres across Twin Falls County from Murtaugh to Castleford.
The North Side Canal Co., Big Wood Canal Co. and American Falls Reservoir District No. 2 also divert water from the Snake River at Milner.
Visitors to Shoshone Falls may see increased flows for a short time during May or June, Stevens said. That’s when the bureau releases water for the Salmon Flow Augmentation Program to improve fisheries downstream.
Those waters could reach Shoshone Falls as early as April in a low runoff year, or as late as July in a high runoff year, he said. He expects this year’s flow augmentation in late May or early June.