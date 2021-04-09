Water trickles over Shoshone Falls

TWIN FALLS — Tourists and newcomers may be startled by the lack of water flowing over Shoshone Falls these days. But those who understand the Magic Valley’s annual irrigation cycle realize the reduced streamflow is normal for this time of year.

In March, every drop of the Snake River is diverted at Milner Dam into irrigation canals on both sides of the river, leaving a bone-dry riverbed just below the dam. Downriver, runoff from irrigation drains and hundreds of springs in the canyon partially replenish the streamflow before it reaches Shoshone Falls.

Just how much water makes its way to Idaho’s Niagara of the West mostly depends on how much snowmelt is coming off the mountains in eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, said Brian Stevens with the Bureau of Reclamation Reclamation’s Upper Snake Field Office in Heyburn.

After a heavy winter snowpack in the mountains above Palisades, waters of the Snake River may rage over Shoshone Falls at 20,000 cubic feet per second to fill reservoirs and canal systems.

But on Thursday only 400 cfs fell over the 212-foot-high tourist attraction.

This year’s snowpack is below average.

“The snowpack isn’t terrible, but it’s not great,” Stevens said Thursday.