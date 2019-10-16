HAILEY — A boil-water advisory has been issued in Hailey after a water main break.
The incident happened at 2:45 p.m. on Woodside Boulevard near Snowbank Drive, a city statement said.
The water main break occurred in a pressure zone which includes all of Woodside subdivision south of Winterhaven Drive. A significant drop in water pressure occurred with the break, putting that part of Hailey's water system at risk for contaminants to enter the system through backflow, backpressure or back-siphonage.
Residents are advised to take precautions with drinking water over the next two to three days until test results for city water are in.
At least two clean tests from samples taken 24 hours apart must be received by the city before the boil-water advisory is lifted.
"A boil water advisory alerts consumers that a portion of the drinking water system has been exposed and may be harmful to drink," the city statement said. "Consumers should use bottled water or boiled water for drinking and household use until further notice. Boiling water for one minute will remove any risk of drinking the water. The flat taste of boiled water can be improved by pouring it back and forth from one container to another (aeration), by allowing it to stand for a few hours, or by adding a small pinch of salt for each quart of water boiled."
