Water: Every precious drop counts in the garden

West said in Twin Falls the average water usage in the summer months increases about three times over the usage during the rest of the year.

“We live in a desert, the high desert plain,” he said. “People like to think that water’s always been there in the past and it will always be there, but we are pulling out more and more of it and there is less available.”

West said a US Environmental Protection Agency report on water usage calculates that 50 percent of all outdoor water use is wasted through overwatering, runoff or evaporation.

“There is absolutely a need for conservation here. The Magic Valley depends on water and it is a precious commodity,” West said.

Drought resistant and native plants, which often go hand in hand, will need more water to get established, he said, but once they take root the water requirements go down and often they need only stewardship.

The more people who begin looking at the availability of the future water supply, and adapting to it, he said, the better.

And as interest for water conservation gardening grows in the Magic Valley —the supply of those types of plants on the market will follow, he said.

A field of green: At what cost?