TWIN FALLS — Homeowners in Twin Falls are reminded that the community has a Water Conservation Ordinance that requires residents to follow the city irrigation schedule. The ordinance, which was adopted in 2004, encourages conservation of southern Idaho’s limited groundwater resources.
Homeowners within city limits are connected to either the city’s pressurized irrigation or city water. Pressurized irrigation draws water from the canal system for landscape irrigation. The water is not potable — not safe for consumption — but it does reduce demand on limited aquifer supplies for future generations. Pressurized-irrigation customers should follow this schedule:
- Even-numbered addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 should water on even-numbered calendar days.
- Odd-numbered addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 should water on odd-numbered calendar days.
- Water at any time during the 24-hour day.
City water is potable water that has been drawn from the aquifer and treated for safe consumption. City water customers should follow this schedule:
- Even-numbered addresses ending in 0, 2, 4, 6, 8 should water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
- Odd-numbered addresses ending in 1, 3, 5, 7, 9 should water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
- City water will only be allowed on scheduled days before 10 a.m. or after 5 p.m.
New customers are informed when they connect to city water about which system the resident’s home utilizes and their scheduled watering days. In addition, the city irrigation schedule is posted at tfid.org and is available by calling 208-735-7249 or 208-735-7250.
