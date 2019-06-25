HAZELTON — Groundwater users in south-central and eastern Idaho are working to stave off water curtailment by the Idaho Department of Water Resources under a 4-year-old agreement to restore the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer and thereby end future water battles.
Valley School District, A&B Irrigation District and the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation are among 75 groundwater users whose consumptive water usage — for one reason or another — may be subject to curtailment, according to a June 7 list put out by the department of water resources.
But the latest water curtailment order, issued May 1 by water resources Director Gary Spackman, may be a moot point, Twin Falls Canal Co. manager Brian Olmstead told the Times-News.
In April, Spackman predicted a nearly 21,000 acre-feet shortfall in the aquifer’s common groundwater supply, which, in turn, led him to issue a curtailment order to groundwater users with “junior” water rights.
But that was before additional rainfall in the spring ensured “senior” surface-water users enough irrigation water to get them through the growing season.
“We expect to have some carryover at the end of the (water) year,” Olmstead said.
Surface-water users, known collectively as the Surface Water Coalition, generally hold older water rights than do groundwater pumpers. Spackman is responsible for filling senior water claims before junior claims, pursuant to Idaho’s “first in time, first in right” water rule.
This year is the closest the department has come to actually curtailing consumptive water usage under the 2015 settlement agreement, Olmstead said.
The unusually wet spring has given groundwater pumpers extra wiggle room to comply with terms of the settlement agreement, which requires them to surrender a staggering 13% of their water claims in order to avert curtailment.
Most groundwater pumpers within the 2005 curtailment area have complied with the terms of the settlement agreement. Others have joined associations and groundwater districts and have been given “safe harbor” from curtailment.
“Some groundwater pumpers are still trying to get under the cover of an approved plan,” Olmstead said. “But some (mistakingly) think they don’t need to.”
Not all groundwater pumpers use their water claims for irrigation; groundwater users also include dairies, food processors, manufacturing plants and municipalities. Because of the diversity in groundwater applications, Olmstead said he expected water users to need time to iron out the wrinkles in the settlement agreement.
Valley School District in eastern Jerome County pumps less than 10,000 gallons of well water per day for domestic purposes — and uses surface water from the North Side Canal Co. to irrigate its grounds — so Superintendent Eric Anderson was surprised to see the district listed on the potential curtailment order.
The school district is listed on the curtailment order because the school’s fire suppression system, which has never been used, is connected to its domestic water well.
“I have been assured the water won’t be shut off,” Anderson told the Times-News.
Some entities, such as A&B Irrigation District in Rupert, hold both groundwater and surface-water rights, presenting a unique difficulty, A&B district manager Dan Temple said.
“The threat of curtailment was erased with all the rain we saw this spring,” Olmstead said. Nevertheless, the situation is a wake-up call to groundwater users who have not yet joined a groundwater district or filed a mitigation plan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.