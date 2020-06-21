Water adventures: Easy ways to stay cool this summer

A hot summer day is best spent on the water, in the water or near the water.
Looking to get more than your toes wet this summer? Here are some ways you can enjoy southern Idaho’s lakes and rivers and perhaps try out a new water activity.
Looking for a thrill?
Whitewater rafting will get your blood pumping while cooling you off. Consider a whitewater rafting trip through Idaho Guide Service. Daniel Gardner has been working as a river guide for his parent’s company for 10 years.
“People while rafting will normally see a lot of natural beauty while also experiencing the thrill of whitewater,” Gardner said in an email. “You can expect to get splashed and a little wet. Sometimes people get the enjoyment of tackling something that frightened them and conquering that fear through the experience.”
Idaho Guide Service has done trips for groups of four to 200 people.
“I was raised on the water, and have a truly deep appreciation for the necessity of water in all of our lives,” Gardner said. “In some ways we've lost touch with nature and I believe giving people river experiences is healthy for the soul.”
Don’t know if you can handle whitewater rafting?
Gardner suggests the Hagerman stretch of the Snake River as the perfect beginner section.
“Wonderful and safe big waves that give you the adrenaline without really being too difficult,” he said. “We can take kids on that trip and not really sweat the whitewater.”
Looking for a challenge?
Perhaps you’ve gone whitewater rafting before and are looking to hone your skills. Gardner said though the water is unpredictable for a day trip, the Murtaugh stretch on the Snake River is one of the more difficult stretches in the northwest.
Looking to get away?
For multi-day trips, the Salmon River is a must-see.
“Gorgeous beaches and big whitewater," Gardner said. “The Salmon River is remarkably special. It is the longest free-flowing river in the lower 48 states. It spends its whole journey in Idaho with its headwaters near Stanley. Its history and importance to the peoples who have lived here is exceptional. Any section of the Salmon is a must-see, but our lower Gorge trip, the last 56 miles of the Salmon, is a real crowd-pleaser.”
How much are outings?
Idaho Guide Service offers a whole range of trips fluctuating in days and prices. For more information, go to idahoguideservice.com.
How will COVID-19 change whitewater rafting outings?
Idaho Guide Service is implementing CentersDC suggested guidelines to keep our employees and customers safe on the water, Gardner said.
How will COVID-19 change other water activities?
On May 1, Idaho Power, which owns and operates many of the public boat ramps in Idaho, opened more than a dozen popular boat launches and day-use areas for outdoor recreation. Many of the rest opened at the end May.
Want to make sure that boat dock is open?
Most Idaho Power Co. boat ramps and day-use areas are open. But before you go, you should check idahopower.com/whatsopen to make sure your spot is on that list. Some dispersed (dry) camping sites are open now, but all developed campgrounds remain closed.
What else might be closed?
Restrooms are closed, but portable toilets are at most locations.
“We urge visitors to continue to practice social distancing by giving space to other recreationists and to our employees who may be out there,” Idaho Power spokesman Brad Bowlin said. “Just follow the general guidelines from state and federal health authorities. We began opening recreational sites a couple of weeks ago, and people have been very respectful. We have asked people to not congregate in large groups in picnic shelters, parking areas or other day-use areas.”
What are some other ways to stay safe on the water?
Besides COVID-19 precautions, Bowlin said people should always practice water safety.
“It’s cold, flows are unpredictable with all the recent rain,” Bowlin said. “And there are a lot of hazards that may not have been there the last time they had their boat in the river.”
Idaho Power has life jacket loaner stations at several boat ramp locations.
“We urge everyone to use an appropriate personal flotation device on and around the water,” Bowlin said.
Where are some good places to fish?
Bowlin said Idaho Power recently stocked C.J. Strike Reservoir with 50,000 rainbow trout. “Those fish have had a chance to put on some weight over the past couple of months,” he said. “We also stock the mid-Snake in the fall, so there are plenty of fish out there for folks to catch.”
Another popular fishing spot is the Twin Falls Park and boat ramp. Bowlin said because that site is so close to their power plant and to the actual homes of some of their power plant employees, it has been on a later tier of our phased-in reopening.
Want to kayak to Shoshone Falls?
AWOL Adventure Sports offers multiple styles of kayaks for every level of experience. Beginners and fishermen will like the sit-on-top kayaks because they are stable and easy to stay on. Paddling to Pillar Falls and Shoshone Falls? Rent a sit-inside kayak in your right size.
How much is it to rent a kayak?
Krysta Melni of AWOL Adventure Sports said the best way to get all the pricing is to go to awoladventuresports.com/kayak-rentals because there are many options. Rentals start at $15 for 2 hours on a solo kayak and increase from there. You can find AWOL Adventure Sport at Centennial Park in the Snake River Canyon. But depending on the weekend, you might want to call ahead. Fourth of July and the Labor Day weekend are some of their busiest times of the year.
“We highly recommend making reservations online or by calling us if you’re planning on coming out,” Melni said.
Can I rent a paddleboard?
AWOL Adventure Sports rents both rigid and inflatable stand up paddleboards. The company’s website says inflatables are great for beginners and those wanting to do yoga. Rigid boards are recommended for paddling to Pillar and Shoshone Falls. For more information, go to awoladventuresports.com/paddle-board-rentals.
What are some changes due to COVID-19?
“Since the pandemic we have required all our employees to wear a mask and gloves at all times when helping the guests,” Melni said.
Each jacket, paddle and boat that are returned are disinfected before going out again.
“We ask that the public continue to respect social-distancing guidelines. We encourage those coming down to protect themselves by wearing a mask but understand it is their choice so all we can do is protect ourselves to hopefully keep our staff and guests as safe as possible.
