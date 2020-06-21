Water adventures: Easy ways to stay cool this summer

What are some other ways to stay safe on the water?

Besides COVID-19 precautions, Bowlin said people should always practice water safety.

“It’s cold, flows are unpredictable with all the recent rain,” Bowlin said. “And there are a lot of hazards that may not have been there the last time they had their boat in the river.”

Idaho Power has life jacket loaner stations at several boat ramp locations.

“We urge everyone to use an appropriate personal flotation device on and around the water,” Bowlin said.

Where are some good places to fish?

Bowlin said Idaho Power recently stocked C.J. Strike Reservoir with 50,000 rainbow trout. “Those fish have had a chance to put on some weight over the past couple of months,” he said. “We also stock the mid-Snake in the fall, so there are plenty of fish out there for folks to catch.”

Another popular fishing spot is the Twin Falls Park and boat ramp. Bowlin said because that site is so close to their power plant and to the actual homes of some of their power plant employees, it has been on a later tier of our phased-in reopening.

Want to kayak to Shoshone Falls?