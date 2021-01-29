 Skip to main content
Watch out for scams: Robocalls pretending to be health district offering COVID vaccine
Watch out for scams: Robocalls pretending to be health district offering COVID vaccine

Beware scammers

Needles lie ready to deliver the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday in Jerome.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE

TWIN FALLS — Beware of scammers.

Multiple people have told the South Central Public Health District they received robocalls that claimed to be from the district. The calls seemed suspicious though, asking for personal information in order to set up a COVID-19 vaccination appointment.

People were right to be suspicious. The health district isn’t using robocalls to set up appointments. Real, live staff members are making those calls when it’s an individual's turn on the vaccination wait list.

South Central Public Health District spokeswoman Brianna Bodily added that the district doesn’t ask for Social Security or credit card numbers, or any sensitive information.

The district does ask for people to confirm their names and date of birth for appointments, and sometimes asks for insurance information.

Bodily noted that other local health care providers may use robocalls. It’s a good idea to check with a provider to know the appointment plan, Bodily said.

