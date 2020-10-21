Watch Now: With 1 in 4 patients sick with COVID-19, St. Luke's Magic Valley tries to weather the storm

As coronavirus surges in Magic Valley, ‘people aren’t wearing masks’

Health care workers in Twin Falls want the public to take seriously the risks of COVID-19 — not only because the disease can land them in the hospital for days or even weeks, but because that hospital doesn’t have an endless supply of beds, nurses and doctors. If there are too many COVID-19 patients, it becomes much harder to help a person who shows up with a heart attack or stroke.

“I’ve spent all day trying to talk to anybody and everybody that could try to help impact this,” Kern said Friday, after a night when the hospital was just one to two patients away from hitting its capacity. “... I’m concerned that we’re headed to the point that we need to start calling for mandates and outside intervention.”

The South Central Public Health District board hasn’t mandated masks for the Magic Valley. The board in July issued a proclamation that face coverings are “strongly encouraged” in shared public spaces where social distancing isn’t possible.

But many in the Magic Valley carry on as they did before a new, highly contagious virus started to fill up their hospital.

“In the community, you go almost anywhere, people aren’t wearing masks,” Hansen said.