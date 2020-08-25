Watch now: Wildfire burns 120 acres near Wendell

WENDELL — A wildfire is burning near Wendell.
The fire about 5 miles northeast of town had burned 120 acres as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues to grow.
Notch Butte and Bureau of Land Management of crews are on scene with two dozers and four engines and aircraft have been ordered.
#CountyLineFire 5 miles NE of Wendell. Fire is est. at 120 acres and running. Notch Butte RFPA, #BLMTFDFire are on scene with 2 dozers, 4 engines and aircraft have been ordered. pic.twitter.com/k5BdWZluTQ— Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 25, 2020
