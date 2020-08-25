 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Wildfire burns 120 acres near Wendell
0 comments
breaking top story

Watch now: Wildfire burns 120 acres near Wendell

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
BLM Fire Training

Engine Operator Trainee Carlie Swa operates the truck Thursday, May 24, 2018, during the Bureau of Land Management Fire Training at the Devil's Corral in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

WENDELL — A wildfire is burning near Wendell.

The fire about 5 miles northeast of town had burned 120 acres as of 5 p.m. Tuesday and continues to grow.

Notch Butte and Bureau of Land Management of crews are on scene with two dozers and four engines and aircraft have been ordered.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: CSI Pres. Fox talks career

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News