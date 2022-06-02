WATCH NOW: Wildcats walk for class of ’22 graduation

FILER — The Filer High School Class of 2022 received their diplomas at a commencement ceremony on Thursday. One hundred seven Wildcats crossed the stage following a ceremony that was hopeful and emotional.

Principal Shane Hild opened the ceremony by inviting Filer alumni to stand and encouraged people to walk the halls where graduate portraits through the years were displayed.

“I think it’s important for the kids to see how much support is around them, and how many people are around them that have been through the same thing that they are going through in that community.”

Three valedictorians and two salutatorians were recognized for their academic achievements.

In her salutatorian address, Megan Riley Jardine encouraged the class to remember they are supported and to not let fear stop them from happiness.

“Don’t be afraid to let go of your fears and embrace your opportunities. You deserve every bit of happiness," Jardine said. “While we are stepping off onto our separate paths, don’t forget that you have supporters with you every step of the way."

Salutatorian Amelia Kemp briefly recounted some of the challenges the class has faced, from the pandemic to the recent loss of one of their classmates. But, Kemp said, graduation isn't the end, it's the beginning.

"We’ve all been through a lot together, we had the middle of our high school years completely ruined by the pandemic, and I think that’s crazy how we can still made it here today," she said.

Valedictorian Kaylee Wadsworth spoke of the transition from child to adult, and the value of hard work.

“Like all of you today I’m so excited for a new chapter in my life, but also extremely terrified,” Wadsworth said. “I may be up here because I succeeded academically — and cried over a lot of my homework — but that’s not how I see it. Graduating for me means how I survived and I thrived.”

As part of a Filer High School tradition, graduates took a moment to seek out someone in the audience that had helped them along the way and bestow a centennial medal as a token of appreciation.

The ceremony touched briefly and emotionally on the absence of Student Body President and Valedictorian Jake Bowman, who ended his life on May 15. Bowman’s sister Kali accepted his diploma on his behalf.

“The last few weeks have been very difficult for us here,” Hild said. “One thing I’ve seen in this community for 20 years is that when people need each other, there’s no other community that comes together to support people like we do.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0