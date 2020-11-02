Watch now: Twin Falls to consider mask mandate next week

“I feel that weight on my shoulders tremendously,” he said, adding that the issue shouldn’t be politicized.

Councilman Shawn Barigar said he is strongly in favor of a mandate and repeatedly emphasized that the medical community has long said masks slow the spread of the virus.

“This isn’t a matter of opinion,” he said. “We have plenty of facts in front of us. We’ve had them in front of us for months.”

Councilman Greg Lanting likened a mask mandate to a seatbelt law. Both he and Councilwoman Ruth Pierce pointed out that businesses are asking for a mask mandate. Lanting explained that businesses are scared they’ll have to close again if the Magic Valley doesn’t start controlling the spread of COVID-19.

Both Lanting and Pierce also noted that they’d rather be able to go to the hospital if they need to — the Twin Falls hospital has already paused some of its offerings, and as the situation worsens, even more services could be put on hold.

Boyd at no point mentioned any concerns about Magic Valley hospitals being overwhelmed, but spent a significant amount of time downplaying the severity of COVID-19.

She said she knows multiple people who have contracted the virus, including herself and her husband.