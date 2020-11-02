Watch now: Twin Falls to consider mask mandate next week

TWIN FALLS — The City Council will vote on a mask mandate next week.
City Council voted 5-2 Monday to direct staff to draft a mask mandate ordinance, with councilwoman Nikki Boyd and mayor Suzanne Hawkins voting against the motion.
“It is a small inconvenience,” said Councilman Craig Hawkins, who is in favor of a mask mandate. “But make no mistake: Inconvenience is not oppression.”
The City Council meeting itself, even without the mask mandate discussion, could have been controversial before it began.
Attendance exceeded the 50-person limit set by Gov. Brad Little’s modified stage 3 reopening guidelines.
Neither city officials nor members of the Twin Falls Police Department made any visible effort to limit attendance to 50 people or fewer. Efforts at encouraging social distancing, if they did exist, were entirely ineffective. Additionally, at least two dozen of the 70 or so people in attendance were not wearing masks. Notices within City Hall recommended, but did not require, individuals wear masks on city property.
The city also asked Dr. Joshua Kern, vice president of medical affairs for St. Luke’s Magic Valley facilities, not to give his weekly hospital update during the meeting. Kern has spoken with City Council on most Mondays during the pandemic, sharing information about how the Twin Falls hospital is faring.
“Due to the conversation we’re having, we asked Dr. Kern to please hold those comments,” Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said.
During the past month, those weekly updates became increasingly dire, with Kern informing City Council that the hospital is overwhelmed. The Twin Falls hospital is frequently sending incoming patients to other hospitals and pausing some of its services as COVID-19 cases skyrocket here. The hospital is severely short-staffed, with healthcare workers contracting COVID-19 in public and missing work. Staff are becoming exhausted due to weeks on end of extra — and long — shifts.
Suzanne Hawkins noted that she has received significant feedback during the past week regarding a possible mask mandate.
“For people to accuse the council of being more worried about paychecks, reelections, a gamut of things, it’s just really unfair,” she said. “And I felt like I deserve — these folks deserve — for you to understand that we serve because we care about this community and we truly do want what’s best for that.”
Following Suzanne Hawkins’ requests for civility, each council member offered their feelings on a mask mandate. Both Suzanne Hawkins and Boyd said they were against a mandate and councilman Chris Reid said that something needs to be done, but he’s not exactly sure what.
Craig Hawkins said a mask mandate is possibly the most important health and safety decision in Twin Falls history.
“I feel that weight on my shoulders tremendously,” he said, adding that the issue shouldn’t be politicized.
Councilman Shawn Barigar said he is strongly in favor of a mandate and repeatedly emphasized that the medical community has long said masks slow the spread of the virus.
“This isn’t a matter of opinion,” he said. “We have plenty of facts in front of us. We’ve had them in front of us for months.”
Support Local Journalism
Councilman Greg Lanting likened a mask mandate to a seatbelt law. Both he and Councilwoman Ruth Pierce pointed out that businesses are asking for a mask mandate. Lanting explained that businesses are scared they’ll have to close again if the Magic Valley doesn’t start controlling the spread of COVID-19.
Both Lanting and Pierce also noted that they’d rather be able to go to the hospital if they need to — the Twin Falls hospital has already paused some of its offerings, and as the situation worsens, even more services could be put on hold.
Boyd at no point mentioned any concerns about Magic Valley hospitals being overwhelmed, but spent a significant amount of time downplaying the severity of COVID-19.
She said she knows multiple people who have contracted the virus, including herself and her husband.
“They simply came down with whatever goes around this time of year, just a flu of some kind or a cold, and they, three days or two weeks, whatever it took, they were better, they had no more symptoms and went on with life,” Boyd said.
Monday marked the first time Boyd has worn a mask at a City Council meeting. Until a few weeks ago, Suzanne Hawkins (who began wearing a mask a few weeks ago) and Boyd were the only two council members who chose not to wear masks, even though members can’t maintain social distancing when sitting in their assigned seats.
“What I come back to is personal responsibility,” Boyd said.
Boyd also suggested that there are negative health consequences to wearing a mask, adding that some people have told her their relatives have gotten rashes on their faces and mold on their lungs from wearing masks. Doctors from Magic Valley hospitals have said wearing a mask doesn’t cause any health problems.
Boyd also said that a mask mandate would be “a far overreach,” and noted that she finds the mask ordinances imposed by other Idaho cities to be, in some cases, “hysterical.”
Suzanne Hawkins said that she doesn’t know if a mask mandate would be effective at slowing the spread of COVID-19, even though Magic Valley medical professionals have said it would.
“What we don’t know is what impact a mask mandate will have on that,” she said. “There’s no way for us to know.”
She said that if Twin Falls acts alone in passing a mask mandate, it might not have much of an impact. All of the neighboring communities would have to pass their own, too, she said, in order to achieve maximum efficacy. If Twin Falls acts alone, people will simply flock to Jerome and other towns, she said, so they don’t have to wear masks.
“I really think we need to give our community a chance to show us what they can do without us telling them what they have to do,” Hawkins said. “I am not in favor of any kind of an ordinance or a mandate that would force our citizens to have to comply with some arbitrary rule that we make so we can say, ‘Well, we tried.’”
Hawkins also said she doesn’t think “we should just be arbitrarily putting rules on a paper.”
Barigar pushed back on Suzanne Hawkins’ statement that a mask mandate would be an arbitrary decision.
“Arbitrary rules on paper — I think this is hardly arbitrary,” he said. “Frankly, that’s what we do as a City Council, we put rules on paper about things.”
City Council will vote on a mask mandate next Monday.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.