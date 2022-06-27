WATCH NOW: Twin Falls protestors respond to Supreme Court's decision on Roe

TWIN FALLS — Echoing a similar sight in many cities across the nation, a protest march was held Sunday in Twin Falls, as people demonstrate their opposition to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, allowing states to decide whether they will allow abortion.

More than 100 marchers, many with signs, gathered at the North Five Points at Addison Avenue and Blue Lakes Boulevard and made a several-mile circuit lasting two hours. The route took them west along Addison to Washington Street, where they turned north and marched to Falls Avenue before returning along Blue Lakes.

Locals react to Supreme Court decision, not all agree While Governor Brad Little welcomed the decision, Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and local Magic Valley women voiced concerns.

For Erica Cruz, being at the march was a way to be visible in opposition to the Court’s decision overturning Roe v Wade.

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade isn’t about saving lives, it’s about control and putting lives in Danger,” Cruz said. “My Great Grandmother died from a botched abortion. You hear people say all the time that the government shouldn’t meddle in our lives. A gun has more rights than I do, and I’m a gun owner.”

“We are rolling back 50-plus years and it’s not going to stop here,” Cruz said.

Marchers obeyed traffic laws and remained on the sidewalks, stopping at intersections for cross traffic. Twin Falls Police monitored the march but did not interact with protesters.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0