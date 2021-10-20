Watch now: Twin Falls City Council candidates discuss growth, debate city's role

While everyone has their own opinion on national issues, Brown said the council needs to focus its energy locally.

“National issues obviously are more exciting to talk about than our roads, and our streets and our wastewater,” Brown said. “But we need to stay within the bounds that we can control as the city of Twin Falls.”

Residents have the opportunity to exercise their freedom of speech to promote their views and make the council aware, however, there are certain national issues that are beyond the local city, Patterson said.

Rueda was the only candidate who openly expressed that she is a Democrat. The Magic Valley is a place where people value and respect each other to make choices that are the best for them, she said.

“I firmly believe that nobody knows what’s best for me, I don’t know what is best for everybody else, but I do think collectively there is a middle ground that we can find that doesn’t have to be extreme one way or the other because at the end of the day we all have to live together,” she said.

Top responsibility of a council member

Listening to residents was voiced by multiple candidates as a major responsibility of council members.