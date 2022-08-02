WATCH NOW: Trail cleanup hopes to beat back the brush at Auger Falls

TWIN FALLS — Anyone who rides bikes, runs, or hikes down at Auger Falls park will tell you, "It’s getting pretty wild down there."

Thanks to a wet, cool spring, the grasses, mustard, and thistle that spring up every year seem deeper than usual, growing over trails in many places.

Many of those weeds have in places become tumbleweeds in the hot, arid landscape.

Want to help? Volunteers can meet at 7 a.m. Saturday at the Auger Falls trailhead parking lot. For information, email Jake Pierce at jrpierce@me.com

For people on bikes, moving through the overgrowth can be a painful annoyance. The weeds obscure the view of the trail, hiding rocks and turns. The weeds also lash at riders’ legs, get stuck in their wheels, and potentially damage bike components.

Mountain-biking enthusiast Jake Pierce decided it was high time to clear back the bush, and began planning a trail clearing event.

“I really like to ride down there, it’s nice to have something so close that is pretty accessible for most people,” Pierce said. “But it’s gotten to the point where it was inaccessible for the super-experienced riders.”

Pierce is helping to coordinate the Auger Goes Hollywood event, and invites volunteers to help clean-up the wild weed situation to make a more enjoyable riding experience.

With the city’s blessing, volunteers will trim back the weed along the trails, bagging up and hauling away the trimmings, especially any thistle they find.

From 7 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 6th, folks are invited to bring spark-arrested weed-eaters, rakes, gloves, hats, water, trash bags, and anything else that would help for four hours of clean-up. There will be breakfast for volunteers, courtesy of Pierce’s restaurant, the Anchor Bistro. There will also be prize giveaways, and a group ride after the work is all done.

“It will be nice to have it open so people can start riding again,” Pierce said. “It won’t be so sketchy, won’t beat people up so bad.”