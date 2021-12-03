Watch Now: The Festival of Lights Parade Presented by First Federal and hosted by the Times-News

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
A Twin Falls police officer was shot in the hand and a suspect was shot in the abdomen as they fought over the officer's duty weapon on Nov. 23, court records say.
A Paul man with 14 years of local government experience has announced he will run for Idaho governor in the Democratic primary.
A 36-year-old Twin Falls man is in jail after a shooting incident that left him and a Twin Falls police officer injured.
Idaho State Police say that a driver killed in car crash, on Friday night in Boise County, has been identified as a missing Montana man.
ITD is planing to add a lane to I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls. The project is still being planed, but it is already causing some lane closures on the interstate.
Money meant for COVID-19 testing at Fry Foods instead ended up in an Idaho man’s personal bank account.
An eastern Idaho man authorities say took part in the violent siege on the U.S. Capitol in January has been taken into custody.
Tattoo artist Sergio Larios found art at a young age and has turned that passion into a successful business.
“I’m already dying. Killing me now is a waste of money.”
