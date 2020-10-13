WATCH NOW: Steve Pankey charged in murder of Jonelle Matthews in Colorado

GREELEY, Colo. — A Twin Falls man was charged Tuesday in the 1984 disappearance and murder of Jonelle Matthews, a 12-year-old girl whose remains were uncovered 15 months ago by an excavation crew working in a Weld County field east of La Salle, Colorado.

Steve Pankey, 68, told the Times-News that he was to testify before a grand jury on Oct. 9 in Greeley and that he was eager to clear himself of any suspicions of guilt in the nearly 36-year-old case.

Weld District Attorney Michael Rourke and members of the Greeley Police Department announced the charges Tuesday afternoon, streaming from the steps of the county courthouse in Greeley.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office’s warrant list on Tuesday showed an outstanding warrant for Pankey on charges of first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and the use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a crime, the Idaho Statesman reported.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jonelle's remains were found, with the same clothing she wore when she was last seen, Greeley police said.

When Jonelle went missing on the evening of Dec. 20, 1984, Pankey and his wife and 5-year-old son were preparing for a short Christmas vacation in California. They left early the next morning and returned five days later.