WATCH NOW: Rare animal captured in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — One of Idaho's most elusive animals was recently captured in Twin Falls.

In December, staff at the Amalgamated Sugar plant south of Twin Falls spotted a ringtail on the property.

This was the fifth confirmed ringtail sighting in the entire state, according to a YouTube video featuring Lyn Snoddy, regional wildlife biologist for Idaho Department of Fish and Game's Magic Valley Region.

Ringtails are small carnivores with big ears, pointed noses, long ringed tails and distinct facial markings, according to Fish and Game.

"While a lot of people refer to them as ringtail cats, they're actually not a cat at all," Snoddy said. "They're more closely related to raccoons and coatis."

Fish and Game captured the mammal with a live trap in hopes of relocating it to a better habitat.

Before the animal was released, biologists collected DNA from a small tissue clip at the top of the ear and fitted the animal with a metal ear tag. It was released south of Twin Falls into an area with trees, shrubs, a creek and rock outcroppings, perfect for hunting and protection from predators.

Primarily active at night, they eat rodents, birds, berries and insects and can live in a variety of habitats.

The first documented presence of a ringtail in Idaho was in 1967, according to Fish and Game.

