WATCH NOW: One reporter's first ride in a parade: Scenes from the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo

The Lincoln County Fair was already on my calendar, when out of the blue I got an invitation to ride on one of the floats in the parade. Having never ridden in a parade before, I was excessively thrilled at the opportunity.

As it happens, the float I rode on was a kind of time machine, taking my fellow passengers and me back into a pervious era. We'd be riding through Shoshone to the fairgrounds in a horse-drawn flatbed wagon, courtesy of the Lost In Lava Cowboy Poetry organization.

The Lost N Lava Cowboy Poetry's mission is to participate in charitable, civic, historical, and educational endeavors, more specifically to remember, preserve, and celebrate cowboy and western heritage. The group has held a gathering at the fairgrounds the third weekend in September since 2010, which features workshops, western events, and plenty of musical performance.

Richard Barney was our wagon driver, jockeying his two Percheron draft horses, Silkie and Benjamin, down Apple Street South.

Barney has lived in Lincoln County for 73 years. His horses, he said, have appeared in parades for 30 years.

While we waited for the parade to start, I stood on the flat bed and chatted with Lost in Lava member Vern Johnson. Without noise or signal, the wagon lurched forward as the horses began to walk, and we grabbed for a rail to keep from being tossed off the back of the wagon.

"Ya feel that?" Johnson said. "That's horsepower."

The July heat kept our pace slow as we made the circuit through town. Nobody in the parade or among the spectators seemed to be in a hurry with the temperatures in the upper 90s.

Spectators conserved energy and used every inch of shade they could find.

As we rode, Johnson regaled me with stories about Shoshone, the history of the canals and of the county. He didn't recite any cowboy poetry, but he did have some gems regarding making relationships last.

"You hang on," he said, "and if you go crazy, you do it one at a time."

The parade terminated at the fairgrounds and we bid our ride thanks and so long. By this point, the heat and commotion had us all feeling like we were walking through Jello and our party was in need of refreshment.

Some relief from the summer temperatures came in the form of a fresh-squeezed lime-aid from one of the vendors, and a cheeseburger and minidonuts from another vendor. With an abundance of food to choose from, a dozen stands offering tacos and tamales, spicy chicken satay on skewers, and sandwiches, burgers, and dogs, there was no shortage of options for good eats. In error, I filled up on food before we saw the elephant ears.

Word of advice: Don't forget the elephant ears.

It isn't a county fair without sheep, pigs, goats and cows, so after a snack we took a walk through the animal pens to have a look at the stock that hard working 4H kids had raised. By this time of day, the pens had been cleaned, the animals fed, and most of the kids seemed to be napping their way through the heat.

My next stop was the Creative Living Building, where all manner of creative efforts from the community can be seen. Blue ribbons have been handed out for photography, art, quilting and sewing, sculpture, baking, and even prize sugar beets are on display for inspection.

In the Creative Living Building, I found members of the Golden Years Senior Center Quilting Club selling raffle tickets and quilts to raise money for the center.

Carley Bryant said the raffle and quilt sales are the major fundraiser for the center, where, three days a week, some 25 seniors come to eat lunch and visit.

“For the fundraiser every year, they make this fabulous quilt and then they sell the tickets and in October they’ll draw for it.” Bryant said. “In fact people donate fabric and they donate thread and these ladies donate their time and they are amazing.”

You can even buy a quilt from them right off the rack, like I did. Raffle tickets will be sold through October when they will hold the drawing for the grand prize. Last year the raffle raised $1,600 for the senior center.

Quilter Virginia Churchman said she started quilting at the center when she stopped golfing, about 15 or 20 years ago. She said the quilting group had been sewing long before she ever got there.

“We like to think that we have a better variety now than they used to,” Churchman said. “They used to pretty much do more standard quilts, and we try to do something a little fancier.”

By the time I made it out of the Creative Living Building, I could hear the final notes of the National Anthem being sung over at the rodeo grounds. This meant that the first night of the Open Saddle Series Rodeo was about to kick off.

Before I could decide whether to saddle up to the bleachers, the clouds that had gathered opened up and unleashed curtains of heavy rain across the fairgrounds.

For a moment I took shelter under the tin roof of the hog barn and watched as some people dashed through the rain, while others did spun circles in the downpour to soak up the moisture and — finally — cool off.

With the downpour looking like it could stop completely or wind up for another round, I decided to head back to Twin Falls with the last of the day's light.

The fair continues through Sunday. Prime events for the weekend include the second night of the Open Saddle Rodeo on Friday, the truck and tractor pulls on Saturday, and the classic tractor pull on Sunday.