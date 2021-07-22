Watch Now: Officials tour proposed wind farm site from above

TWIN FALLS — Soaring above the Magic Valley, county commissioners and Idaho Conservation League staff got a bird’s-eye view Wednesday morning of the potential Lava Ridge Wind project site.

The project, a proposed wind farm 25 miles northeast of Twin Falls, is owned by Magic Valley Energy, an affiliate of LS Power. The farm would be on Bureau of Land Management lands.

The BLM is expected to start the formal permit process in early August. The agency is required by the National Environmental Protection Act to release an initial scoping notice and outline any issues that will be addressed in an Environmental Impact Statement later in the process.

If approved, construction could begin in 2022 and the site would be operational in 2023.

Lincoln County Commissioner Joann Rutler participated in the first of three flight tours Wednesday. Rutler said she appreciates LS power trying to educate the public through town hall meetings.

“There is a sigma in Idaho about green power but education is key and listening to people,” Rutler said.

She has heard concerns from the public regarding the potential impacts on farming, aesthetic value and housing for construction workers. One resident also voiced concerns about vibrations from the farm.