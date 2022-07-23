WATCH NOW: Oakley native donates streetscape paintings to museum

OAKLEY — As artist Cloyd Bedke hung a donated watercolor collection of six streetscape paintings on Thursday at the local historical museum — he reflected on his life growing up in the small town.

“The paintings belong here,” Bedke said.

For Bedke, an Oakley native who now lives with his wife, Kathy Bedke, near San Diego, memories of days gone past flooded his mind.

“I remember, on Saturday nights, there would be 50 to 70 people right there,” he said as he pointed to a softly colored rendition of a building captured in a moment in time.

Bedke, 85, painted many of the works over the years when he returned to visit Oakley.

“They call this hometown painting,” he said.

He purposefully chose the week of the town's pioneer celebration to bring the collection to the Oakley Valley Historical Museum.

“We only take Oakley-related items at the museum so these fit in perfectly,” museum board member Marge Woodhouse said.

Bedke started his career in advertising and later owned his own advertising firm.

“I worked for a Chicago ad agency and I would still be there if the weather wasn’t worse than it is here at Goose Creek,” Bedke said.

He later started his own agency in San Diego.

In 1996 he decided to pursue his passion for creating fine art.

"Cloyd is so versatile," his sister-in-law Marty Bedke said, who stopped by the museum to say hello to him.

He’s worked in several mediums and the subjects include religious works to western themes.

The paintings of the people and places in Oakley reflect his roots, Kathy Bedke said.

He has done art shows all around the country and his art is all around the world, she said. He also has taught many classes and even has some of his art on puzzles.

Bedke grew up on an Oakley cattle ranch and began sketching the cowboys from the area at the age of 12 or 13.

“My dad (Jesse Bedke) was a big encourager of my art,” he said.

Bedke donated the collection “because I want to pay something back," he said. "It’s all I have to give anymore. It’s all I have, my time, skill and feeling.”

His compensation comes when someone stands in front of one of his paintings and it makes them feel the way he did when he painted it.

“That’s what an artist works for,” he said, “how it reads to people.”