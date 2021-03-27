WATCH NOW: Multiple engines fighting fire at Amalgamated Sugar in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — Multiple engines were on the scene of a fire Saturday evening at the Amalgamated Sugar factory.

The Twin Falls Fire Department and Rock Creek Fire Department were on the scene. The Buhl Fire Department arrived on the scene just before 10 p.m. a ladder truck to assist, and the Declo Fire Department was still en-route with a mobile air tank filler about 10:15 p.m.

“Filer Fire Department and Jerome City Fire Department have been requested and are now on scene assisting TFFD,” Twin Falls Fire Department said in a Facebook post.

The post said a callback crew is now staffed to protect the city from other fires.

Officials did not release additional information Saturday night.

A Times-News staffer said smoke was billowing into the air, and it appeared the south side of the silo was on fire.

Visit Magicvalley.com for more on this breaking story.

