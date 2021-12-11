WATCH NOW: Making the cut: Hunting down a Christmas tree in the South Hills

KIMBERLY — When my parents called me in early December and said they were going to buy a plastic Christmas tree, I think I had a mini heart attack.

My favorite Christmas tradition, more important than watching Christmas movies, decorating the house or even wrapping presents, is picking the perfect live tree.

Each year growing up, we would take my father’s vintage pickup truck to the Christmas tree farm and spend a few hours wrapped up in the magic of the holiday season.

So when the editor of the Times-News asked if I wanted to cut down our office tree this year, I could not contain my joy-filled squeal.

Being the first Christmas married, I had to rope in my loving husband on the adventure.

While he doesn’t share the same anti-plastic tree sentiment I do, he was still game to join me and our photographer, Drew Nash, for a morning in the woods.

The easiest part of the adventure was purchasing our Christmas tree permit online. Recreation.gov made the process simple and it saved us from driving 20 minutes to potentially find out vendors were out of permits.

After borrowing a saw and pulling our snow boots out of the closet, we were prepared — until we realized we don’t own any ratchet straps.

Luckily, we registered our mistake before we left Twin Falls and after a quick stop at the hardware store, we crossed our fingers we hadn’t forgotten anything else.

The plus side of picking a tree with someone who has a degree in wildlife ecology? My husband knows a ton of random tree facts.

For example, his favorite tree term is “umbo” which is the “blunt or rounded protuberance, as on the ends of the scales of pine cones,” according to High Park Nature Centre’s website.

When we finally found our perfect tree, he wanted to figure out the species.

Being a perfectionist I turned down a few options and encouraged the group to keep going deeper into the forest. We made sure to follow the rules and avoid cutting in any of the campgrounds scattered across the South Hills.

I recently bought my first four-wheel-drive vehicle and had the time of my life driving over snow and taking in the winter wonderland around us.

It felt like divine intervention when we found our tree. It was standing by itself and had the perfect arrangement of branches. It was ours.

Although my husband offered to cut it, I told him it was my job because I wanted to feel the thrill of victory when it finally crashed to the ground.

It took a few minutes of hard work and some breaks to catch my breath, but the saw reached the other side and our tree was ready to bring Christmas cheer to the office.

The men doubted my ability to carry it, being a petite 5-foot, 2-inch human, but face squashed into the needles and body disappearing among the branches, I brought my prize back to the car.

After a few tense moments of strap arranging, we headed back down the mountain.

Once we reached cell service, Alex googled and announced he believed that we picked a Douglas fir. He recommended looking at the needles, bark, and cones, to help with identification.

“I am 70% positive,” he said.

My vote is subalpine fir because of the white lines on the needles.

The last part of the journey was dragging the tree into the newsroom, leaving hundreds of needles scattered across the carpet.

As long as I live, I will never own a plastic tree. I love the smell, the adventure and the magic of Christmas tree hunting.

Cutting your own treePermits for cutting Christmas trees in the Sawtooth National Forest are available for purchase and are valid until Dec. 31.

The permit allows people to choose and cut a tree up to 20-feet tall, with a limit of one tree per family or organization. Permits will be available at several locations throughout the Sawtooth National Forest and surrounding areas.

Depending on the specific area where people choose to cut their trees, a variety of trees such as Lodgepole pine, subalpine fir, Douglas fir and pinyon pine, are available.

