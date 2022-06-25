 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WATCH NOW: Magic Valley Refugee Day a cause for celebration

Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration

Swahili music filled the air Friday during the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Twin Falls City Park.

Swahili music filled the air Friday at Twin Falls City Park, where attendees were treated to a variety of ethnic foods and activities during the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration.

Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration

Attendees were treated Friday, June 24, 2022, to a variety of ethnic foods during the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration at Twin Falls City Park.
Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration

A young boy tries his hand at hula-hooping Friday, June 24, 2022, during the Magic Valley Refugee Day Celebration at Twin Falls City Park.
