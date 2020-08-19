WATCH NOW: Lightning starts fires overnight in south-central Idaho

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m.
BLISS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls Fire is assessing several new starts Wednesday morning sparked by lightning overnight.
The largest fire, the Baseline Fire, is near the Bliss Dam on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. The fire is about 1,600 acres and smoldering after going on a run Wednesday morning. The Bliss Rural Fire Department, two Twin Falls District engines and one dozer are on the scene. The BLM estimates the fire will be contained at 8 p.m. with control set for Friday at 8 p.m.
The Saddle Fire, seven miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, is estimated at 600 to 1,000 acres. The fire is active, burning in grass and brush. The Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, four Twin Falls District engines, two dozers and a water tender are on the scene. Aircraft have been ordered. One airtank, one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers (SEATs), two Fire Boss airplanes (water scooper plane) and one large airtanker (LAT) are working the fire. There is no estimate on containment or control.
The Bear Paw Fire is 10 miles southwest of the Murphy Hot Spring air strip near Bear Paw Mountain, near the Diamond A area. It is 100 acres. The most active parts of the fire are out, according to the BLM. The BLM estimates the fire will be contained by noon today and controlled at 2 p.m.
The Magic Waters Fire, 8 miles southwest of Hagerman, near Magic Waters, is estimated at 10 acres. The fire is smoldering and creeping. The Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, Castleford Rural Fire Department, and one Twin Falls District engine is on scene. Containment is set for today at 1 p.m. with control set for today at 6 p.m.
A Red Flag warning is in effect for much of southern Idaho. Humidity is at or below 15% and there are wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.
There is a heat advisory in much of the northern Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia. Temperatures will be around 95 to 99 degrees during the day and not drop below 65 at night.
