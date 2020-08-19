WATCH NOW: Lightning starts fires overnight in south-central Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 10:30 a.m.

BLISS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls Fire is assessing several new starts Wednesday morning sparked by lightning overnight.

The largest fire, the Baseline Fire, is near the Bliss Dam on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. The fire is about 1,600 acres and smoldering after going on a run Wednesday morning. The Bliss Rural Fire Department, two Twin Falls District engines and one dozer are on the scene. The BLM estimates the fire will be contained at 8 p.m. with control set for Friday at 8 p.m.

The Saddle Fire, seven miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, is estimated at 600 to 1,000 acres. The fire is active, burning in grass and brush. The Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, four Twin Falls District engines, two dozers and a water tender are on the scene. Aircraft have been ordered. One airtank, one helicopter, two single-engine air tankers (SEATs), two Fire Boss airplanes (water scooper plane) and one large airtanker (LAT) are working the fire. There is no estimate on containment or control.