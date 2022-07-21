WATCH NOW: Kiwanis Club hears from Twin Falls County Commissioners

All three Twin Falls County Commissioners attended the latest Kiwanis Club meeting to talk about county affairs.

The commissioners took an informal approach as they moved about the crowd of about 20 members while answering questions as they spoke concerning a number of topics.

Some of the issues that were addressed were building another bridge, mental health awareness and gun rights along with the Lava Ridge Wind Project and the new juvenile detention center located at Twin Falls County West.

According to the Kiwanis Club Facebook page they are "a service club made up of caring men and women from all walks of life who want to support the children and the community of Twin Falls, Idaho and the surrounding Magic Valley."