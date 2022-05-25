WATCH NOW: Jerome High School class of 2022 commencement

JEROME — After a busy day that included marching the halls of the local elementary schools to high five younger students and greet former teachers, followed by a parade of cars down main street, the Jerome High School senior class of 2022 have completed their high school careers.

The Tigers’ commencement ceremony at Jerome High School football field on Wednesday night saw 194 seniors cross the stage to collect their diplomas in front of bleachers packed to capacity with family and friends.

All three of the class valedictorians and one of the two salutatorians addressed the assembled grads.

In her address, Valedictorian Brylie Lusk reflected on how, as younger students, they were commonly asked what they want to be when they grow up.

“Today, instead of asking yourself, ‘What do you want to be when you grow up?’ ask yourself, ‘Who do you want to be when you grow up?’” Lusk said.

Character, rather than accomplishments, were the mark of success, Lusk said.

“You get to decide who you are. Let your actions and decisions reflect who you want to become,” Lusk said. “When we focus on material things and titles we lose sight of who we are.’”

Valedictorian Luke Zepeda used his address to provide some levity, by inviting three U.S. presidents to give speeches in his place.

He then gave three humorous impersonations of presidents Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden.

“Perhaps this will inspire you to run for office, because clearly, literally anyone can become president,” Zapeda said.

Salutatorian Colton Anderson recapped many of the great lessons learned during high school and that facing misfortune takes grace and patience.

“Sometimes in life things don’t work out the way you thought they would,” Anderson said. “I’ve come to understand that school isn’t everything in life. The important things in my life are friends, family, knowing who I am, and helping others to understand their purpose.”

Jerome saw 17 seniors graduate with STEM diplomas, 37 seniors were recognized by the National Honor Society, and 13 seniors graduated magna cum laude with 3.9 grade point average.

