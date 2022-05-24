WATCH NOW: 'It's a good day to be a Bruin': Twin Falls High School Class of 2022 graduates

TWIN FALLS — The class of 2022 capped off their high school careers, crossed the stage and collected their diplomas in the Bruin Gym. On Monday, 244 of the 253 graduates participated — more will follow after the completion of summer courses.

Senior Class President Bailee Cristin Habel said the class had all been through a lot together.

Habel acknowledged that the sophomore year of high school, interrupted by COVID, resulted in a whole shift of perspective as the district turned to 100% online learning for the last quarter of 2020, followed by a junior year conducted half online and half in-person.

“We completed the hardest academic year of high school half online,” Habel said. “Now, I think that is something to celebrate.”

Habel said that everyone has faced challenges at some point or another, and after graduation, more challenges were sure to come. But she said tough situations made strong people.

“In our lives we may encounter many obstacles, but don’t be afraid,” Habel said. “Always have the courage to continue and in the process learn who you truly are.

“Let’s go be who we’re supposed to be, and always remember: It’s a great day to be a Bruin.”

In his commencement address, Plant Therapy founder and CEO Chris Jones told the graduates they were now the CEOs of their own lives.

“Nobody knows you better than you, so trust your instincts,” Jones said.

As he congratulated the class on overcoming the academic challenges of 2020 and 2021, Jones said they had the experience and compassion to measure success by more than money and status.

“You are the generation that can truly change the way we define success,” Jones said.

As a gift to the school, Senior Class Social Media Director Julia Fay Newman revealed that the class would be replacing the beloved, but haggard, Benji the Bruin mascot costume with a new one that has all of its teeth and a functioning fan system to keep the person wearing the mascot from overheating.

“We’re so proud of your perseverance and commitment to success,” school district Superintendent Brady Dickinson said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0