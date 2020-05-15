Watch now: Idaho's military flyover honors health care and essential workers

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

TWIN FALLS — Military personnel saluted health care and essential workers for the sacrifices they’ve made during the COVID-19 pandemic Friday morning with a jet flyover of 11 Idaho cities.

Pilots from the Idaho National Guard 124th Fighter Wing and Mountain Home Air Force Base 366th Fighter Wing flew two A-10 Thunderbolts and two F-15E Strike Eagles over hospitals and clinics to honor medical providers, first responders and essential workers in the state.

“Our goal with this specific flight path is to demonstrate our gratitude and say thank you to Idaho’s essential workers who have cared for our airmen, families and communities through this challenging time,” Col. Rick Goodman, 366th Fighter Wing Commander said in a statement.

The flight path included Caldwell, Nampa, Meridian, Boise, Mountain Home, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Hailey, Idaho Falls, Pocatello, Burley and Twin Falls.

“The service members, civilians and families of the Idaho military community appreciate the sacrifices made by all essential workers throughout the state of Idaho," Maj. Gen. Michael Garshak, adjunct general of Idaho, said in the news release. “We are publicly displaying our appreciation with a flight over a few of our communities hit particularly hard by COVID-19.”