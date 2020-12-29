Watch now: Idahoan’s viral video shows pack of wolves on snowy highway. ‘Once-in-a-lifetime moment’

STANLEY — A Stanley woman’s encounter with Idaho wildlife has gone viral after she shared the video — a rare glimpse of a pack of wolves on an open road in daylight — on Facebook.

Mikesell Clegg, 26, was driving to work on Idaho 75 between Stanley and Sun Valley on Saturday morning when she saw a cluster of animals walking on the road.

“I thought it was a herd of elk because that’s a little more common,” Clegg said in a phone interview.

She slowed down and started to realize that it was instead a pack of wolves, which is when she pulled her phone out to record.

“They were just in the middle of the road and walking together as a pack,” she said. “I’d assume that because it had just snowed the roads were probably a little easier to travel because they were plowed.”

In the video, the wolves begin to scatter off the road as Clegg approaches, ducking through fences and taking off across the snowy landscape.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t think very many people in their lives can say that they’ve seen a pack of wolves,” Clegg said. “I think wolves are beautiful, so it was a really special experience. I can’t describe it … it’s something I know was a once-in-a-lifetime moment.”