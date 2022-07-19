WATCH NOW: Human-caused Bray Fire burns 20,000 acres in Gooding County

BLISS — A 20,000-acre fire north of town was human-caused, the Bureau of Land Management said.

The Bray Fire was reported at 4:25 p.m. Monday, BLM spokesperson Kelsey Brizendine said, and, due to 30 mph winds, the fire exploded to thousands of acres in just a few hours.

“It moved extremely fast,” Brizendine said. “The wind was not doing us any favors.”

But the fire did not grow substantially Tuesday, she said.

Fire officials determined the fire was human-caused, she said Tuesday morning, but she was unsure whether any structures were damaged because the fire is still under investigation.

“It was pretty scary,” said Elizabeth Hendley, who was on her way back from the Camas Prairie Monday when she spotted the fire. “...(B)y the time we got to the outskirts of Gooding it had grown substantially and with the high winds it traveled quickly.”

After the fire was mapped from a helicopter, the BLM determined the fire burned 20,345 acres. The total acreage burned translates to more than 30 square miles.

“Everything is looking pretty good today,” Brizendine said. “Crews continue to improve containment lines and are mopping up hot spots."

Two backburns started by firefighters proved effective in battling the blaze.

The BLM expects full control of the fire at 10 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Falls District BLM, Sawtooth National Forest, Boise BLM, Bliss Rural Fire Department, Gooding Rural Fire Department, Hagerman Rural Fire Department responded Monday, with about 60 firefighters on the scene. Twin Falls BLM and Sawtooth National Forest personnel remain on the scene Tuesday, with ground and air resources working to create containment lines along the southern half of the fire.

Much of Monday night was spent securing the northern flank of the fire, Brizendine said.