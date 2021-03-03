Watch Now: Gold and smiles and games: The 2021 Winter Special Olympics bring joy to athletes again

MAGIC MOUNTAIN RESORT — Thirty athletes from two Special Olympics Idaho teams stepped into their snowshoe, cross-country ski or snowboard bindings Saturday to compete in the 2021 Special Olympics Winter Games On the wintry slopes of Magic Mountain Ski Resort south of Hansen.
The Magic Valley Gems and Snake River team athletes braved heavy snows at times to compete in 11 different races as family, friends, coaches and spectators cheered them to victory. The Special Olympics offers athletic competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.
“We were able to have them last year, but I like it when its on a level like this one where it’s just our two teams because we are such good friends,” Snake River coach Gaydena Smith said. “And the athletes have gotten to know each other and they love each other.”
Even though last winter’s games occurred, the last summer and fall games were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet Smith and Magic Valley Gems coach Donna Rae Henstock both spoke positively on this year’s games — which were held in a regional format instead of at a state event.
“We miss the hugs and the togetherness,” Henstock said. “That is what the kids really look forward to. They cheer for each other, help each other. Those hugs were immensely missed.”
The athletes were as excited as the coaches were, joking around with one another with high-fives and supporting cheers in between.
Snowshoe racer Jessie Kearsley said that one of her favorite sports is snowshoeing (swimming is the other) and that she was excited to be out in the snow with her friends and family competing for a medal.
“I like competing in the snow, the running part. It’s really fun,” Kearsley said.
The two teams have been competing at Magic Mountain for at least 10 years, but 2020 was the first year only their two teams were together — usually four or five other teams competed at Magic Mountain.
State Special Olympics officials decided to hold nine smaller separate competitions, instead of one large state-wide competition, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
The two coaches, however, could not be together much in 2020 during pandemic lockdowns, which also had an affect on the athletes as well.
“This is a population (that), a lot of times, is limited anyway, but when you put them in a situation were they are not allowed to be out, it just limits them even more and I think it is harder on them,” Smith said. “Some of them have limited experience and limited contact, and to cut out the contact they do have, I think it psychologically hurt them. They need each other.”
When the teams did meet up and get out, however, settling back into competition mode was second nature.
After Kearsley sang the national anthem during opening ceremonies, the snowshoe athletes kicked off the day’s races.
Kearsley took first place in the snowshoe 100 and 200 meter races as did fellow Snake River teammate Kolton Dalton, who barrel rolled across the finish line both times.
Cross-country skier Debi Conley raised her hands up in victory as she crossed the finish line after skiing 500 meters, tired but ecstatic about the win.
“That was really, really, really hard, but I got it,” she said.
As the snow fell on and off throughout the competition, each athlete finished their respective races and medals were handed out afterwards.
In ceremonious Olympic style, the four gold medal winners, Joseph Anderson, Kearsley, Ibarra Michael, and Dustin Houston, from the 4x100m snowshoe relay, bit into their medals as the cheers roared around the podium.
“Our athletes are tough,” Henstock said. “Today was something that our kids always really look forward to.”