Watch Now: Gold and smiles and games: The 2021 Winter Special Olympics bring joy to athletes again

Snowshoe racer Jessie Kearsley said that one of her favorite sports is snowshoeing (swimming is the other) and that she was excited to be out in the snow with her friends and family competing for a medal.

“I like competing in the snow, the running part. It’s really fun,” Kearsley said.

The two teams have been competing at Magic Mountain for at least 10 years, but 2020 was the first year only their two teams were together — usually four or five other teams competed at Magic Mountain.

State Special Olympics officials decided to hold nine smaller separate competitions, instead of one large state-wide competition, to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

The two coaches, however, could not be together much in 2020 during pandemic lockdowns, which also had an affect on the athletes as well.

“This is a population (that), a lot of times, is limited anyway, but when you put them in a situation were they are not allowed to be out, it just limits them even more and I think it is harder on them,” Smith said. “Some of them have limited experience and limited contact, and to cut out the contact they do have, I think it psychologically hurt them. They need each other.”