Watch Now: For one Magic Valley climber, Sport Climbing debuting at Tokyo 2020 Olympics opens up new opportunities for future shot of his own

What it means to be an Olympian

“It would be amazing to compete at the Olympic level. I would need to go to a gym with a speed wall and train hard,” May said. “The general rule is that you pretty much have to be world-class at two out of the three disciplines to place at any of these qualification comps or even at the Olympics.”

Currently scoring is done by multiplying all scores through all disciplines May also said.

“An example is if a climber places first in bouldering, third in speed and fourth in lead, it is a score of 12. But if a climber places first in lead, second in bouldering and eighth in speed, that score is 16,” he said.

That 4-point separation can be the difference between qualifying or staying at home.

By being a very good overall climber in all three disciplines or amazing in two of the three helps solidify the chances for qualification May said.

A personal experience in competitions

Reflecting on the difficulties he faced over last season’s competitions, May remained optimistic about his future on the wall and drive to push forward.