Watch Now: For one Magic Valley climber, Sport Climbing debuting at Tokyo 2020 Olympics opens up new opportunities for future shot of his own

TWIN FALLS — On the walls of Gemstone Climbing Center, you’ll find Tristan May nearly every day. He’s confidently comfortable climbing nearly every route — being one of the route setters has its perks — but there is more to him than just placing handholds.
May, 17, began climbing only a few years ago at 14. Since then, he’s learned a lot and has quickly become an expert on setting holds and creating routes full time.
“I loved it,” he said of the first time on the wall. “About a week later we (family) got memberships and then you’d seeing me in here six, seven days a week, two to three hours a day, just in here climbing.”
May joined the gym’s climbing team shortly after he began working there at 15, but he transitioned to route setting because doing both at once was tough.
“I really didn’t have the energy to go work eight, nine hours climbing and then go climb (with the team) and workout for three more hours right after work,” May said.
The step back from team participation, however, hasn’t slowed him, it simply refocused his passion. May’s climbing plans range from talk about free soloing routes in Yosemite to more bouldering to even eyeing a run toward the Paris 2024 Olympics in the newly added Sport Climbing event.
What it means to be an Olympian
“It would be amazing to compete at the Olympic level. I would need to go to a gym with a speed wall and train hard,” May said. “The general rule is that you pretty much have to be world-class at two out of the three disciplines to place at any of these qualification comps or even at the Olympics.”
Currently scoring is done by multiplying all scores through all disciplines May also said.
“An example is if a climber places first in bouldering, third in speed and fourth in lead, it is a score of 12. But if a climber places first in lead, second in bouldering and eighth in speed, that score is 16,” he said.
That 4-point separation can be the difference between qualifying or staying at home.
By being a very good overall climber in all three disciplines or amazing in two of the three helps solidify the chances for qualification May said.
A personal experience in competitions
Reflecting on the difficulties he faced over last season’s competitions, May remained optimistic about his future on the wall and drive to push forward.
“I was fairly close to qualifying for Nationals in lead this year, I was about 10 or 11 moves away,” he said. “I read one of the routes wrong. There were three routes, I got the first one, fell on the second one seven moves away from the top even though I was strong enough, and on the third route I didn’t get that one but neither did anybody else, so the second one was the deciding factor for me.”
During a recent bouldering session, May explained different techniques he uses or thinks about while on the wall to help him complete the bouldering problem.
“So right now, I’m just looking at the climb, trying to do (motioning with his hands) what I’m going to be doing on it before I get on it so that when I’m actually trying it it feels like I’ve done it before,” he said.
May pulled his feet off the ground, eyed the jump and with two swings, swung out and up to the handholds above. His first attempt was a miss but secured his chalked fingers on the second.
“Jumps like this you gotta be really precise because as you can see, if you miss a hold you’re not going to stick it so I’m going to try that again,” he said walking back to the wall.
May kept his feet and fingers on the pink handholds or wall itself for the entire route. In competition, he would be required to stay on route and not deviate onto other colored handholds or would lose points for that climb.
After he completed the route he said, “there we go, a fun little competition-style V7, it felt good.”
Following the progression in the sport
Gyms in the Gem state are producing good climbers from their walls. May said he climbs with many competition-level climbers, like Twin Falls’ Theo Kapeleris, 15, who competed at the 2019 USA Climbing Youth Bouldering Divisional Championships, and thinks he is one very strong climber.
Yet Salt Lake City, Utah, and its gyms are becoming the newest hub for competition climbing and are producing even better climbers.
“Salt Lake is definitely where it is at right now,” May said. “A buddy Theo and I used to compete against, Oscar Baudrand, he’s now doing the World Cup circuits (the adult competitions), and has been ever since the month he turned 16,” (Baudrand is a member of Team Canada, competing in Youth B—Bouldering and Lead climbing).
Current Olympian Nathaniel Coleman, arguably the best boulderer in the US, resides there.
Salt Lake is training potentially more climbers in its gyms, and it’s investing in resources for climbing.
“Almost a year ago now, they’ve put out the National Training Center in Salt Lake, and all the strong climbers in the US go there, hang out, and climb,” May said of the growth in climbing’s business infrastructure.
The Salt Lake Tribune reported in November 2018 that USA Climbing was relocating its headquarters from Boulder, Colorado, to Salt Lake City, saying in part, “Utah’s ongoing Olympic vibe just got a little stronger,” helping solidify Salt Lake’s climbing-mecca status.
Idaho has an Olympic heritage going back decades and doesn’t necessarily play second fiddle to the Beehive state’s recent successes.
Gretchen Fraser of Sun Valley was the first American to win gold in alpine skiing (St. Moritz, 1948), Kristin Armstrong of Boise is the most decorated woman in Olympic cycling history and paralympic cycling champion and alpine skiing multi-medalist Muffy Davis, and infamous high jumper Dick ‘Fosbury Flop’ Fosbury, are active community members in the Wood River Valley.
May’s words offer insight on what he sees for the sport’s future for climbers looking to progress, living in southern Idaho and share similar aspirations for Olympic gold like he does.
What to expect
at the Games
Sport Climbing makes its debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. There are three disciplines comprising the sport — Speed, Lead and Bouldering.
Speed
The event involves two climbers competing against each other on an identical route, up 15 meters on a 95° angled wall. Fastest to the top wins.
“The world record stands at about 5.2 seconds,” May said. “That’s moving three meters a second, which is insane.”
The route is easy enough an average climber can do the route as well, yet it takes about 90 seconds, May said, showing just how much faster Olympic climbers can be while competing.
The sport’s progression left the original competition way in the dust. A climber have a belayer on the ground assisting them while climbing. That practice is no more due to climbers’ speed becoming faster than the belayer keeping up with the rope.
“They couldn’t belay 50 feet in five seconds,” May said.
Climbers are now tied into an auto-belay device, a machine using magnets, to pull the rope up with the climber. If the climber falls, it catches them and then lowers them down to the ground slowly.
LeadThe event involves a climber trying to climb as high as possible on a wall 15 meters or more within six minutes.
The climbers use safety ropes attached to quickdraws (equipment that allows the rope to run freely while leading) along the route. When a climber attaches their rope to the top quickdraw, they have completed the climb. If the climber falls, the height or ‘hold number’ attained is recorded. There are also no re-climbs.
“What’s different about lead climbing is that you only get one try. You don’t have the five minutes and unlimited tries (like in bouldering) and they don’t mark you down,” May said. “You go until you fall or get to the top and you get points based off every hold you touch.”
Bouldering
The event involves climbers climbing as many fixed routes as possible on a 4.5 meter wall within four minutes. In order to complete a route the climber must grab with both hands the final hold.
There are two elements to scoring in bouldering. The first is on holds. Zone and Top holds earned score points accordingly and help the climber. The second is on attempts on the route, less being better.
“The goal is to get the most amount of tops in the least amount of attempts,” May said.
Some routes will have overhangs and/or tiny holds the size of fingertips. The climbers must be mentally strong, planning their route smartly due to the time limit. The physical challenges of the route itself also can weigh on a climbers’ ability to finish or ‘top out’.
“Bouldering is a more powerful type of climbing. The walls are short, there are no ropes, and in bouldering at the Olympics they are going to be using what’s called a ‘flash style competition’, where you (climbers) don’t look at the holds in the walls before you get on them,” May said.