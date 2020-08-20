WATCH NOW: Fire near I-84 and Utah border grows to more than 3,000 acres; smoke prompts air quality caution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Smoke from fires across the West is creating unhealthy air in Idaho while a fire near the Utah border continues to grow.

The Black Pine Fire, near Interstate 84 about 6 miles north of the Utah border, is now estimated to be more than 3,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said. The fire is running and torching in grass, brush and juniper.

Aircraft are returning to fight the fire Thursday, with additional fire resources expected.

The last two of the other fires that started late Tuesday or early Wednesday were contained late Wednesday and are both expected to be under control by the end of Thursday.

The Saddle Fire, about 7 miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, was mapped at 590 acres. Crews continue mopping up hot spots, creating and improving containment lines. The fire was contained at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fire officials believe the fire will be under control by 4 p.m. Friday.

The Bancroft Fire, near the Bliss Dam, north of the Snake River Canyon was mapped at 1,507 acres and was smoldering. Three Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management engines, two other engines and a dozer were at the scene Thursday. Officials estimate the fire will be controlled by 8 p.m. Friday.