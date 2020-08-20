WATCH NOW: Fire near I-84 and Utah border grows to more than 3,000 acres; smoke prompts air quality caution

TWIN FALLS — Smoke from fires across the West is creating unhealthy air in Idaho while a fire near the Utah border continues to grow.
The Black Pine Fire, near Interstate 84 about 6 miles north of the Utah border, is now estimated to be more than 3,000 acres, the Bureau of Land Management said. The fire is running and torching in grass, brush and juniper.
Aircraft are returning to fight the fire Thursday, with additional fire resources expected.
The last two of the other fires that started late Tuesday or early Wednesday were contained late Wednesday and are both expected to be under control by the end of Thursday.
The Saddle Fire, about 7 miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, was mapped at 590 acres. Crews continue mopping up hot spots, creating and improving containment lines. The fire was contained at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Fire officials believe the fire will be under control by 4 p.m. Friday.
The Bancroft Fire, near the Bliss Dam, north of the Snake River Canyon was mapped at 1,507 acres and was smoldering. Three Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management engines, two other engines and a dozer were at the scene Thursday. Officials estimate the fire will be controlled by 8 p.m. Friday.
A red flag warning is in effect for the middle Snake River Valley north of the river until at least 9 p.m. as gusty winds and low relative humidity increase the risk of new fires, the National Weather Service said.
And the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an air pollution caution as smoke has made air quality unhealthy for sensitive groups in the eight counties in south-central Idaho.
All outdoor burning is prohibited by the department.
Additional stage 1 restrictions began Thursday morning for all federal, state and private forest and rangelands, roads and trails north of U.S. Highway 20 to the northernmost Sawtooth National Forest boundary and from Hill City east to the Craters of the Moon National Monument Park Visitor Center.
