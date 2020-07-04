WATCH NOW: Fire near Bliss contained Friday night

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLISS — A wildfire burned more than 1,000 acres Friday evening five miles north of Bliss on the north side of Highway 26.

The Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management said the fire, called the Black Canyon Fire, was contained about 11 p.m. Friday and estimated the fire would be controlled by 6 p.m. Saturday. Crews continued to improves containment lines and mop of hotspots Saturday.

Five engines were working the fire Saturday as it continued to smolder in grass and brush. No structures were threatened and the cause is under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0